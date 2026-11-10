Pete Hegseth defends his record amid impeachment proceedings over alleged unlawful military operations in Iran, citing historical precedents and claiming political persecution.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a defiant press conference on Tuesday, directly addressing the looming impeachment proceedings against him while defending his recent military decisions. Hegseth stood firm amidst allegations that he authorized unlawful military operations, including strikes on a school in Iran, asserting that his actions were successful and lawful. This high-stakes confrontation occurs just one day before the House of Representatives is scheduled to take a procedural vote on the articles of impeachment.

Impeachment Arguments and Legal Precedents

Hegseth opened his defense by challenging the uniqueness of the current situation, stating that in the 250-year history of the American republic, no secretary of war or defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations. He emphasized that the operations in question were not only lawful but also successful, drawing a direct comparison to the impeachment attempts against former President Donald Trump. Hegseth referenced Trump's 2019 impeachment over a phone call with Ukraine and a second attempt during Trump's final week in office, noting that both efforts ultimately failed to remove the former president from power.

Also read House to Vote on Impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The Defense Secretary argued that the current political climate mirrors previous partisan attacks, claiming that Democrats are preparing to put him on trial immediately while targeting the servicemembers who carried out his orders the following day. Hegseth stated that if lawmakers want to come for the warriors under his command, they must come through him first, framing the impeachment as an attack on the military rather than a legal accountability measure. This rhetorical strategy aims to rally support within the armed forces and among his political base by portraying the impeachment as an unjustified partisan vendetta.

Allegations of War Crimes and School Strikes

The core of the impeachment articles, introduced by Representative Thomas Massie, outlines extremely serious charges against Hegseth, including the authorization of an unconstitutional war on Iran and a boat-bombing campaign in international waters. Critics highlight a specific incident involving the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in the city of Minab, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of more than 150 people, including over 100 children. Hegseth faced intense scrutiny for his handling of this event, with accusers pointing to the high civilian casualty rate as evidence of unlawful conduct.

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Amidst the controversy, Hegseth did not offer a direct justification for the specific military actions that led to the school strike, instead focusing on the broader narrative of his competence and the legality of his commands. His opponents argue that the charges outlined in Massie's impeachment articles are not merely political but warrant serious criminal prosecution due to the scale of the alleged atrocities. The disparity between Hegseth's confident defense and the grim details of the civilian casualties has intensified the political division surrounding the impeachment vote.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Reactions

Former Congressman Thomas Massie, the representative who drafted the impeachment articles, has been a vocal critic of Hegseth's military strategy, framing the charges as necessary steps to hold the Defense Secretary accountable for potential war crimes. Massie's efforts have drawn support from various political figures and advocacy groups who believe that the scale of civilian harm in Iran necessitates a rigorous investigation. The political battle over the impeachment has become a focal point for broader debates about the limits of executive power in conducting military operations without congressional approval.

Adding to the political noise, the President of the United States publicly praised Hegseth, giving him an A-plus rating for his defense against what the President termed a disgruntled and angry attack by Massie. The President's endorsement has further polarized the situation, with supporters viewing the impeachment as an illegitimate political maneuver and critics seeing it as a failure of oversight. Meanwhile, Mexico representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists Americas program, Hootsen, has condemned Hegseth's defense, stating that merely firing him would not be sufficient accountability and that criminal investigations should begin immediately.

Impact on Military Personnel and Future Steps

Hegseth's defense has raised concerns about the legal liability of US servicemembers who carried out the orders in question, with the Defense Secretary warning that they could face prosecution if he is removed from office. This claim has sparked intense debate within the military community about the potential personal legal risks faced by personnel following controversial commands. Hegseth's assertion that Democrats plan to target the troops alongside him serves as a rallying cry for military loyalty, but it also highlights the potential long-term consequences of the impeachment proceedings for service members.

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The House is scheduled to take up a procedural vote on the impeachment articles on Tuesday, with a full debate and final vote likely to occur on Wednesday if a majority votes to advance the matter. The outcome of this vote will determine whether the case moves forward to the Senate for a trial, potentially resulting in Hegseth's removal from office. The political implications of the vote extend beyond the Defense Secretary, touching on broader issues of executive accountability and the conduct of military operations in international waters and foreign territories.

Broader Political Implications and Public Sentiment

The impeachment of Pete Hegseth has become a proxy battle for larger ideological conflicts within American politics, with critics linking the situation to decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. Advocates for accountability argue that the events surrounding the impeachment are indicative of a broader trend toward authoritarianism and the erosion of democratic norms. The situation has galvanized various political groups, with some calling for bolder solutions and a working-class movement ready to fight for change, while others defend Hegseth's actions as necessary for national security.

As the procedural vote approaches, the nation watches closely, with public opinion deeply divided on the appropriate response to the allegations. The potential removal of a sitting Defense Secretary would be a historic event, setting a new precedent for congressional oversight of military operations. The coming days will be critical in determining the fate of Hegseth and the direction of US military policy, with significant implications for international relations and domestic political stability. The outcome will likely influence future debates on the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches in matters of war and peace.