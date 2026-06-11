US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Calls for Execution of Remaining Guantanamo Bay Prisoners

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked controversy by stating that the remaining detainees at Guantanamo Bay should have been executed long ago, highlighting ongoing human rights and legal battles.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked intense global debate following his recent visit to the notorious Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba. Speaking to reporters in Florida, Hegseth expressed a stark and controversial view regarding the remaining fifteen prisoners held at the facility.

He asserted that these individuals should have been executed a long time ago due to the nature of the crimes they allegedly committed against the American people. This declaration comes at a time of heightened tension regarding the legal status of the facility, which was established in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks as a central hub for the War on Terror. Of the remaining fifteen detainees, the legal situation is fragmented.

Nine have been formally charged with war crimes under the US military legal framework, while six others have never faced such charges. Among these six, three are held in indefinite law-of-war detention without recommendation for transfer, and the other three are awaiting security arrangements to be moved to another country.

Hegseth attributed the slow pace of trials and the continued detention of these prisoners to the interference of international legal groups and lawyers, who he believes have obstructed the judicial process. The facility at Guantanamo Bay has long been a symbol of the legal gray zones created by the US government during its pursuit of suspected terrorists. Over its existence, approximately 780 prisoners have been processed through the camp.

The prison was designed to house high-value targets and suspected militants captured by American forces, but it quickly became a site of immense controversy. Many detainees were held for decades without ever seeing a courtroom, leaving them in a state of legal limbo with virtually no prospect of release. Beyond the legal concerns, the physical and psychological conditions within the prison have been described as harrowing.

Numerous reports and testimonials from former detainees allege that American personnel employed torture to extract information. While the US government has consistently denied these allegations, the evidence of psychological distress is evident in the records of the facility. The conditions were reportedly so dire that hundreds of prisoners attempted suicide, and at least six are known to have successfully taken their own lives over the twenty-four years since the camp was inaugurated.

One of the most prominent cases highlighting the systemic failures of the facility is that of Abu Zubaydah, a Saudi-born man who has been detained since 2006. Captured in Pakistan in 2002, Zubaydah was initially alleged to be a senior member of al-Qaeda, though the US government later withdrew this specific allegation. He became the primary subject of the CIA's highly controversial enhanced interrogation techniques, which included waterboarding, sleep deprivation, and physical abuse such as slapping.

Zubaydah's case also implicated the United Kingdom, as he alleged that British intelligence agencies, specifically MI5 and MI6, were aware of the torture and provided questions for the CIA to use during these sessions. After nearly two decades of detention without charge or conviction, Zubaydah pursued a legal claim against the UK government, arguing that Britain was complicit in his mistreatment. This eventually led to a substantial compensation payment from the UK.

Despite this, Zubaydah remains in custody and continues to seek a safe country that would be willing to offer him a home and his freedom. The persistence of Guantanamo Bay serves as a testament to the complex political landscape of US foreign policy and national security. Despite multiple attempts by successive US administrations to shut down the facility and transfer prisoners to other jurisdictions, the prison has survived. In some instances, its resources were even increased rather than diminished.

The latest development in the facility's history occurred in January 2025, when President Donald Trump issued a directive to prepare a specific section of the military base to accommodate the arrival of 30,000 migrants. This move adds a new layer of complexity to the site's purpose, shifting it from a specialized military prison for suspected terrorists to a multi-use facility that includes migrant detention.

This evolution continues to draw criticism from human rights organizations who argue that the site's history of abuse makes it an inappropriate location for any form of detention, whether it be for prisoners of war or displaced persons seeking asylum





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