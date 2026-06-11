US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked international controversy by asserting that the final 15 detainees at Guantanamo Bay should have been executed long ago, amidst ongoing reports of torture and new plans to use the base for migrants.

The US defense secretary, Pete Hegseth , has ignited a fierce debate regarding the treatment and fate of the remaining detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison.

Following a visit to the facility, Hegseth spoke candidly to reporters in Florida, asserting that the 15 prisoners still held at the site should have been put to death a long time ago. According to the secretary, the nature of the crimes these individuals committed against the American people warrants the ultimate penalty, suggesting that the delay in their execution has been an injustice to the victims of terrorism.

This stance reflects a hardline approach to the remnants of the War on Terror, signaling a potential shift in how the US government views the legal status of those held in overseas detention centers. The Guantanamo Bay facility, established in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks, has become a global symbol of legal ambiguity and controversy. Throughout its existence, approximately 780 prisoners have been processed through the camp.

Currently, the population has dwindled to just 15 individuals, yet their legal status remains complex. Nine of these prisoners have been officially charged with war crimes under the jurisdiction of US military law.

However, the remaining six exist in a legal gray area, having never been charged with a crime. Three of these men are held under indefinite law-of-war detention with no recommendation for transfer, while the other three have been recommended for relocation to other countries, provided that strict security arrangements can be guaranteed.

Hegseth has attributed the slow pace of these legal proceedings to the interference of international human rights groups and legal representatives, who he claims have obstructed the wheels of justice. Beyond the legal battles, the prison has been plagued by harrowing reports of systemic abuse and torture. For years, detainees and human rights organizations have alleged that American personnel employed brutal methods to extract information.

While the US government has consistently denied these claims, the reality of the situation is highlighted by the case of Abu Zubaydah. A Saudi-born national captured in Pakistan in 2002, Zubaydah was the first prisoner to be subjected to the CIA's notorious enhanced interrogation techniques. These methods included waterboarding, sleep deprivation, and physical assault.

Zubaydah's case gained international attention when he sought legal redress from the United Kingdom, arguing that British intelligence agencies, specifically MI5 and MI6, were complicit in his torture by providing questions for the CIA to use during these sessions. This legal battle eventually led to substantial compensation being paid to Zubaydah, although he remains in custody and continues to seek a safe country to grant him asylum. The physical and psychological toll on the prisoners has been devastating.

Reports indicate that conditions within the facility were so dire that hundreds of detainees attempted suicide over the past 24 years, with at least six successfully taking their own lives. The prison has survived numerous attempts by successive US administrations to shut it down, often remaining open despite political promises to the contrary. In a surprising turn of events, the facility's purpose appears to be evolving once again.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump issued an order to prepare a section of the naval base to accommodate 30,000 migrants. This transition from a high-security terror prison to a migrant processing center marks a new and controversial chapter for one of the most infamous military installations in modern history





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