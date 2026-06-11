US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Advocates for Execution of Guantanamo Bay Prisoners

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that the final fifteen detainees at Guantanamo Bay should have been executed long ago, amidst ongoing debates over torture allegations and the facility's future use.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked significant controversy following his recent remarks regarding the remaining detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison. During a press briefing in Florida, which took place after a visit to the notorious detention center, Hegseth was questioned about why the remaining prisoners were still being held alive.

In a blunt response, the Defense Secretary asserted that these individuals should have been executed a long time ago due to the gravity of the crimes they allegedly committed against the American people. Hegseth further criticized international organizations and legal representatives, claiming that these outside groups have intentionally slowed down the trial processes, thereby delaying justice for the victims of terrorism.

Established in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks as a central component of the Global War on Terror, the Guantanamo Bay facility has housed approximately 780 prisoners over the last two and a half decades. Currently, only 15 prisoners remain at the site. The legal status of these individuals is fragmented; while nine have been officially charged with war crimes under the jurisdiction of US military law, six others remain without any formal charges.

Among the uncharged, three are held in indefinite law-of-war detention and are not considered for transfer, while the remaining three are held under similar detention laws but have been recommended for transfer to other countries, provided that necessary security arrangements can be finalized. The prison was originally designed to hold high-value targets and suspected terrorists captured by American forces, but it quickly became a symbol of legal ambiguity, as many detainees were held for years without trial or a clear path to release.

Throughout its existence, the facility has been plagued by allegations of systemic human rights abuses. Numerous former detainees and human rights observers have alleged that American personnel employed torture and cruel treatment. While the US government has consistently denied these claims, the conditions within the prison were reportedly so dire that they led to severe psychological distress among the inmates.

This environment resulted in hundreds of suicide attempts and at least six confirmed deaths by suicide over the 24 years since the camp's inception. The fallout from these practices has extended beyond US borders, drawing in international allies. The United Kingdom, for instance, has faced legal repercussions regarding its alleged complicity in the treatment of detainees. A prominent example is the case of Abu Zubaydah, a Saudi-born man captured in Pakistan in 2002.

Despite the US government later withdrawing allegations that he was a senior al-Qaeda member, Zubaydah became the first person subjected to the CIA's enhanced interrogation techniques, which included waterboarding, sleep deprivation, and slapping. Zubaydah successfully brought a legal claim against the UK, arguing that British intelligence services were aware of his mistreatment and continued to provide questions for the CIA to use during these interrogations, leading to a substantial compensation payment.

Despite numerous attempts by successive US administrations to shut down the facility and relocate prisoners to other jurisdictions, Guantanamo Bay has remained operational. At various times, its resources were even increased to maintain security and intelligence operations.

However, the role of the base may be shifting under new political directives. In January 2025, US President Donald Trump issued an order to prepare a specific section of the military base to accommodate the arrival of 30,000 migrants.

This move signals a pivot in the base's utility, blending its history as a high-security detention center for combatants with new administrative roles in immigration enforcement, all while the legal status of its final fifteen prisoners remains a point of intense international debate





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