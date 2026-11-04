Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announces the Fortress America plan, integrating walkable 15 Minute City principles into military bases to ensure operational independence and resilience.

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has officially incorporated the 15 Minute City urban planning model into a new military strategy. The announcement was made on September 30 through the release of the Fortress America initiative. This program aims to redesign major Defense Department bases across the United States. The goal is to create self-sustaining environments that do not rely on civilian infrastructure during emergencies.

Fortress America Base Redesign Strategy

The Fortress America plan applies concepts originally designed for civilian neighborhoods to military installations. It requires bases to support community life independently for extended periods. Each facility must contain essential resources for both daily operations and survival. This includes housing, healthcare, food supplies, and energy generation on-site. The strategy ensures that troops can remain operational even if external supply lines are cut.

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Hegseth stated in his official order that the program aligns basing projects with infrastructure goals. He emphasized collective advancement toward greater institutional independence. This independence refers specifically to the capability to sustain operations within a facility. The facility must function fully when cut off from civilian resources. The approach prioritizes resilience against widespread disruptions or attacks.

Origins of Walkable Urban Planning Concept

The underlying concept traces back to Franco-Colombian scientist Carlos Moreno. He formalized the 15 Minute City idea in 2016. The model calls for walkable access to basic services and resources. People should be able to shop, socialize, and work within walking distance. This reduces reliance on automobiles and improves quality of life. The concept gained global attention when Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo used it in her 2020 re-election campaign.

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Prior to modern cars, communities were naturally organized around walkability. The 15 Minute City model revives this historical structure. It addresses modern challenges like climate change and global conflict. These shocks occur at faster intervals and increasing severity. Resilient communities must withstand such stresses without collapsing. The design fosters social and economic relationships regardless of wealth levels.

Global Political Controversy and Misinformation

Despite its practical benefits, the 15 Minute City faces intense political opposition. Critics globally have waged campaigns against the concept. They view it as a plot by tyrannical bureaucrats to control lives. Some conspiracy theorists compare it to a real-life Hunger Games scenario. Australian news organization ABC radio reported on these fears in February 2023.

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson also criticized the model publicly. He argued against bureaucrats deciding where people are allowed to drive. These claims ignore the fundamental nature of urban planning. The model simply promotes mixed-use neighborhoods built for safety. It does not restrict movement but encourages local accessibility. The controversy stems from misinformation rather than actual policy details.

Energy Independence and Future Implementation

The Next Great American Base element expands on initial ideas. A central feature involves access to reliable on-site energy sources. This goes beyond simple walkability to include total utility independence. Bases will generate their own power to maintain operations. This reduces vulnerability to grid failures or sabotage. The plan integrates equity and inclusion into military logistics.

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Walkable access levels the playing field for all personnel. Everyone gains equal access to basic resources. This applies regardless of individual financial status. Digital access is also required for modern resilience. Communities must survive crises while maintaining equitable housing. The Department of Defense aims to set a new standard for military readiness through these structural changes.