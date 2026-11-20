New data reveals 153 executions across the US from 2022 to 2026, with Florida and Texas leading. California Governor Gavin Newsom commutes 500+ sentences as public support hits a historic low.

A comprehensive analysis of capital punishment in the United States reveals that 153 inmates have been executed by state authorities over the past five years. The Death Penalty Information Center has compiled this data, which covers the period from 2022 through 2026. This statistical count highlights a persistent reliance on the ultimate penalty in certain jurisdictions, despite mounting national debate regarding its efficacy and morality.

The database indicates that specific states continue to outpace their counterparts in carrying out these state-sanctioned killings. Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma have been identified as the leading drivers of these numbers. The data underscores a geographic concentration of capital punishment activities within these particular regions, contrasting with other states that have moved toward abolition or moratoriums.

Also read Death Penalty Sought for Basilio Santillan in Arizona Teen Murder

Texas Execution Raises Ethical Concerns

The most recent entry in the database involves a protracted execution procedure that took place on Thursday at a prison in Texas. Authorities struggled significantly to find a suitable vein to administer the lethal dose of pentobarbital to 70-year-old Reinaldo Dennes. Dennes was convicted in 1996 for the killing of jeweler Janos Szucs during a diamond heist that involved $3.6 million. The botched administration process lasted for an extended period, causing visible distress to both the inmate and observers.

Reverend Jeff Hood, who served as Dennes' spiritual adviser, described the harrowing scene to Newsweek early on Friday. Hood recounted holding Dennes as he heaved, thrashed, and begged to be killed. The chaplain noted that the inmate repeatedly pleaded, Please kill me, indicating a desire to end the agony rather than resist it. Hood, who has witnessed 15 executions to date, argued that this incident demonstrates that the current system has shifted from punishment to torture.

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Governor-elect Faces Pressure on Death Penalty

In the wake of the Dennes execution, Reverend Hood is urging Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa to take decisive action to halt capital punishment in the state. Hinojosa, a Democrat, is set to take office in January after defeating Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. Hood believes that the recent events provide a critical opportunity for the incoming administration to address these ethical concerns. His appeal comes at a time when the state has no additional executions scheduled for the remainder of 2026.

Multiple messages sent to representatives for Hinojosa requesting comment on these urgent appeals have not been returned as of the latest update. The silence from her transition team contrasts with the vocal demands from advocacy groups and religious leaders who are calling for an immediate end to the practice. The situation highlights the potential for a shift in policy as new leadership assumes control of the state government.

National Support for Capital Punishment Hits Record Low

Capital punishment in the United States is facing renewed scrutiny following the failed execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee. Pike, 50, survived two doses of pentobarbital on September 30, with her attorneys claiming the drug likely pooled in her arms rather than entering her bloodstream. This incident, combined with the Texas execution, has intensified calls for a nationwide moratorium on executions. Advocates argue that the current methods of lethal injection constitute torture and violate human decency.

A Gallup poll released last week reveals that less than half of Americans now support the death penalty for convicted murderers. The survey found that 49 percent of respondents support capital punishment, a decrease from 52 percent a year earlier. Conversely, 45 percent of those surveyed said they oppose the practice. This marks the lowest level of support since records began being kept in modern surveys.

California Commutes Over 500 Death Sentences

While some states continue executions, others are moving in the opposite direction. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month plans to commute more than 500 death sentences statewide to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Newsom wrote in an open letter that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values. He stated that the practice undermines the foundations of the legal system and diminishes the humanity of the society.

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The governor acknowledged that the clemency action would anger and hurt some state residents. Newsom emphasized that he alone bears responsibility for this decision, just as he would for each execution. He stated that he is compelled to follow his conscience for the welfare of the State of California. The state's constitution requires California Supreme Court approval to grant clemency to anyone convicted of a felony more than once.

Florida Records Twenty-First Century Execution Milestone

Florida has set a new record with its 20th execution of the year, occurring roughly two hours before the Dennes execution in Texas. Officials executed Thomas Mitchell Overton, 71, at the Florida State Prison following a three-drug injection. Overton was convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her husband. In his final statement, he denied breaking into the couple's home, stating that he never killed anyone.

The coexistence of record executions in Florida and Texas with mass commutations in California illustrates the deep divisions within the American justice system. Maya Foa, CEO of nonprofit Reprieve US, stated that support for the death penalty has dropped off a cliff. She argued that the horror show in the execution chamber should intensify calls for a moratorium. The data suggests that while the practice continues in some areas, its legitimacy is eroding nationwide.

The Death Penalty Information Center data provides a stark overview of the current landscape. With 153 executions in five years, the trend remains active in specific regions. However, the historical low in public support and the actions of state governors like Newsom indicate a potential turning point. The coming years may see further divergence between states that pursue capital punishment and those that move toward its abolition.