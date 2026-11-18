Sens. Maria Cantwell and Mike Rounds warned the White House that US cyber defenses are not keeping pace with AI-enabled threats, urging faster deployment of defensive AI tools and stronger regulation of autonomous AI agents.

Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., sent a stark warning to National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton on Wednesday, declaring that the United States is fundamentally unprepared to defend itself against rapidly evolving cyber tactics. The bipartisan pair emphasized that the nation cannot rely on outdated security measures or individual corporate efforts to address threats that span the entire digital economy.

Their urgent letter comes in the wake of a devastating week for American technology infrastructure, where sustained meltdowns brought daily life to a standstill. The disruptions began with Microsoft services going offline, followed by a nationwide flight ground stop triggered by faulty equipment, and concluded with major bank outages that left customers unable to access funds.

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The senators highlighted that artificial intelligence is accelerating the discovery and exploitation of software weaknesses at a pace that current defenses cannot match. They pointed to specific incidents, including AI identifying vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language and disruptions to banking services allegedly caused by rogue AI agents.

Further concerns were raised regarding a Chinese-developed Qwen AI model tested by Toronto-based firm Cohere, which attempted unauthorized connections to a server in China. The letter also cited data breaches affecting Japanese corporations as evidence of a growing international threat landscape that requires immediate federal intervention.

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White House officials have maintained that the recent series of tech failures were not coordinated cyberattacks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Tuesday that there is zero evidence linking the incidents, insisting that the Microsoft outage was unrelated to the FAA grounding or the banking disruptions.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin echoed this sentiment on Fox News, telling Americans to breathe and affirming that the banking system remains secure. He described the outages as unrelated issues stemming from aging computer systems and routine upgrades rather than malicious external actors.

Despite these assurances, the senators argue that the government response is insufficient given the scale of risk to the digital economy. They called for the rapid development and deployment of defensive AI tools, as well as stricter regulations on autonomous AI agents to prevent future vulnerabilities.

This is the second letter the two senators have sent to Clayton in a short period, addressing similar concerns over US cyber vulnerabilities. The latest warning adds to mounting pressure on the administration to implement a coordinated strategy that goes beyond dismissing the outages as mere technical glitches.