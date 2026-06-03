US Cotton Trust Protocol Implements Forensic Verification

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has partnered with Oritain to add forensic analysis to validate cotton origins.

is implementing forensic verification as part of a new “Physical Assurance Program. ” This includes a forensic isotopic analysis that will validate the origin of U.S. cotton.

, which offers forensic origin verification. The program will provide an additional layer of assurance “through physical verification, strengthening supply chain integrity, confidence and trust among its members.

”, and this program is intended to introduce an additional layer of confidence for our members and their customers,” said Gary Adams, president of the By using forensic science to independently verify that the physical products moving through the supply chain are made with U.S. cotton, the new program provides physical scientific assurance while strengthening overall supply chain integrity. , we are incorporating forensic analysis of selected products at certain stages of the manufacturing process,” Adams said.

“Given cotton from different regions carries distinct forensic characteristics, our partnership withAdams said this sample-based approach aims to complement the organization’s traceability platform by offering additional perspective on supply chain performance “and by encouraging ongoing attention to chain-of-custody practices across the system. ” said that, beginning last month, a randomized sample of supplier members was asked to provide representative material samples for testing.

“Physical verification is the missing layer in many traceability systems today,” said Gemma Lynch, chief customer officer at Oritain. “Existing traceability gives important visibility, and forensic isotopic analysis combined with proprietary data modeling goes further—validating origin claims at the product level and ensuring source materials are exactly what they’re claimed to be. It’s about strengthening trust through independent, data-backed proof of origin. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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