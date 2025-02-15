US Copper Imports Drive Record Price Gap Amid Tariff Uncertainty

The threat of US tariffs on copper imports has created a record-high price difference between the CME copper contract and the LME. Market participants are anticipating potential price surges if tariffs are implemented, while a global trade war could dampen demand.

US copper imports have driven a record gap between the CME copper contract price and the London Metal Exchange ( LME ) price. The market is already factoring in potential tariffs on copper shipments to the US, despite President Trump's statements indicating a slightly delayed implementation compared to other tariffs. The arbitrage between CME and LME contracts has widened significantly, with the CME premium currently exceeding $1,200 per tonne, representing over 10% of the LME price.

US prices have surged by more than 20% this year, reaching their highest level since 2024, while the benchmark LME price has increased by approximately 10% year-to-date. There is a possibility of further upward pressure on New York copper prices if tariffs are imposed, but the spread could experience a pullback if the anticipated tariffs fall short of market expectations. The threat of tariffs has fueled anticipation of a temporary supply tightness in the US copper market. Traders are actively shifting metal from global LME warehouses to the US to capitalize on the arbitrage opportunity. This phenomenon is not unprecedented. During Trump's first term, CME copper stocks surged due to tariff uncertainty, followed by a destocking cycle. Since Trump's US presidential election victory, CME copper stocks have been steadily rising and currently stand at over 100,000 tonnes.The US relies on approximately 45% of copper imports to meet its domestic consumption needs, according to data from the US Geological Survey. Chile is the country's largest supplier, accounting for 35% of imports, followed by Canada at 26%. In 2024, the US imported around 800,000 tonnes of refined copper, while its domestic production last year totaled 850,000 tonnes. If implemented, US tariffs on copper could trigger an initial short-term price surge, reflecting front loading of inventories before any tariffs take effect. However, a global trade war would likely have a bearish impact on copper prices. Copper, often referred to as 'Doctor Copper', is widely considered a barometer for global economic health. Tariffs tend to be bearish for copper and other industrial metals, particularly in the context of slowing global growth and persistent high inflation. Additionally, such tariffs could further impede the recovery in the building and construction sectors, ultimately leading to weaker copper demand.With growth in the US likely to moderate due to tariffs and China already grappling with economic challenges, demand for copper and other industrial metals is expected to decline. On the other hand, the prospect of a prolonged trade war has heightened expectations for Beijing to implement more aggressive stimulus measures, which could potentially cap the downside to copper and other industrial metals prices





Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Copper CME LME Tariffs Trade War US Imports Global Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lion Copper and Gold Provides Update on Yerington Copper Project Pre-Feasibility StudyLion Copper and Gold Corp. released a progress update on its Yerington Copper Project Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). The PFS builds on the work presented in the March 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Drilling operations have been completed at the Yerington and MacArthur mines to upgrade Mineral Resource Estimates (MREs). Vat Leach Tailings (VLT) sample evaluation has enabled optimization of the MRE contained in a historic oxide tailings stockpile.

Read more »

Trump's Tariffs on Copper and Aluminum Imports Could Raise Consumer CostsPresident Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on US copper and aluminum imports are expected to increase costs for American consumers due to limited domestic production and the time required to revitalize the industry. Analysts and industry participants warn that while Trump aims to incentivize domestic production of these metals, crucial for US military hardware, the tariffs may contradict his pledge to lower consumer prices. The potential impact on the supply chain and trade flows remains unclear, with several mining CEOs preparing for various scenarios. Experts highlight the potential for increased costs for automakers and consumers, as well as the possibility of India and other countries taking action to mitigate the effects of these tariffs.

Read more »

US copper price premium soars to record after Trump tariff movesNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Read more »

Trump Tariffs on Chinese Imports Expected to Drive Up Generic Drug Prices and Create ShortagesPresident Trump's 10% tariff on Chinese imports is predicted to significantly impact the US pharmaceutical market, leading to higher prices and potential shortages of generic drugs. Experts warn that the reliance on overseas manufacturing for generic medications, coupled with the tariffs, could disrupt the supply chain and disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

Read more »

Test Drive an Electric Future: Drive Electric Arizona Hosts EV ShowcaseDrive Electric Arizona hosted a successful event at the Desert Foothills Library in Cave Creek, allowing attendees to test drive various electric vehicles and learn about EV technology. The event focused on dispelling myths and providing a hands-on experience with electric cars, addressing common concerns such as range anxiety and charging costs.

Read more »

San Jose Police Investigate Shooting Incident Near Farm Drive and Dow DriveA shooting incident in San Jose left one person with life-threatening injuries. Police responded to a 911 call about an alleged intruder and seized a gun cache. Authorities have closed Farm Drive for an extended period and are urging the public to avoid the area.

Read more »