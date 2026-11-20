University of Michigan data shows US consumer sentiment increased to 51.5 in November. Optimism surged after midterms while inflation expectations dropped to 3.7 percent.

The University of Michigan reported a notable shift in economic sentiment among Americans during November. Consumer optimism increased significantly as voters from multiple political parties adjusted their views following the recent midterm elections. This change in tone suggests a broader stabilization in public perception of the national economy.

Consumer Expectations Index Hits 52.9

The University of Michigan stated that its consumer expectations index rose to 52.9 in November, up from 48.8 in October. This improvement was driven primarily by a more favorable outlook on business conditions for both the short term and the long term. The broader overall consumer sentiment index also climbed, increasing by 7.3 percent to reach 51.5.

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This final reading of 51.5 represents an increase from the preliminary estimate of 51.0 released earlier. The data indicates that households are becoming more confident in the immediate trajectory of the economy. Such improvements in expectations often precede changes in consumer spending behavior.

Inflation Projections Drop to 3.7 Percent

A major factor contributing to the rise in sentiment was a sharp decline in inflation expectations. Consumers revised their median forecast for inflation over the next year downward by a full percentage point. The new projection stands at 3.7 percent, a significant drop from the 4.7 percent recorded in October.

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This decrease was more pronounced than the preliminary data had suggested, which had estimated the figure at 4.3 percent. Additionally, longer-run inflation expectations eased to 3.3 percent, down from 3.5 percent in the previous month. These figures remain above the 3.4 percent level observed in February, prior to the onset of the Iran war.

Political Divide Narrows on Economic Views

The midterm elections appear to have influenced how different political groups view the economy. Republicans experienced a sharp fall in their optimism, with their expectations index dropping 11.6 points to 76.6. Despite this decline, Republicans remained by far the most optimistic group compared to other political affiliations.

Independents showed the largest gain in optimism, with their index rising 10.7 points to 52.8. Democrats also improved their outlook, with their index rising 7.1 points to 42.4. Consequently, the gap in optimism between Republicans and Democrats narrowed from 52.9 points in October to 34.2 points in November.

Republicans still held a lead over independents by nearly 24 points. Republicans also provided much better marks for how the economy is performing currently. Their assessment of current conditions rose by 10.3 points, marking the largest gain among all groups. In contrast, Democrats' assessment of current conditions fell by 2.4 points.

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Long-Term Hardship and Economic Context

Despite the monthly gains, overall sentiment remains 9 percent below its level in February. This February baseline precedes the beginning of the Iran war, a major geopolitical event that likely impacted early economic anxiety. The current data reflects a partial recovery from those initial shock waves.

Consumers continue to prioritize the risk of inflation over other economic threats. An overwhelming majority indicated that inflation would cause more hardship than unemployment over the next one to two years. This persistent concern suggests that price stability remains a critical issue for American households.

Looking ahead, the divergence in political optimism may fluctuate as the new political landscape settles. The University of Michigan data highlights that while confidence is returning, it is unevenly distributed. The focus on inflation remains the dominant theme in consumer decision-making processes.