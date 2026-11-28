A US-led group including the DFC agrees to buy Lukoil International for shares, bypassing cash payments to Russia amid sanctions and congressional criticism.

A consortium led by US asset manager Eldridge has agreed to acquire Lukoil International in a deal that exchanges sanctioned shares for tangible energy assets. The transaction involves US government credit agency DFC, UAE-based Catena Investment Holding, and New York investment bank Xtellus Capital Partners. This move allows the group to obtain producing oil and gas fields without sending direct cash payments to Russia.

Structure of the Asset Exchange Deal

The consortium agreed to buy Lukoil International, the entity holding the Russian oil company's energy assets outside of its home country. The deal structure replaces sanctioned shares of Lukoil and other Russian companies with all liquid assets of Lukoil International. These assets include oil and gas fields, refineries, and pipelines located across eleven different countries.

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According to the consortium, these acquired assets currently produce approximately 350,000 barrels of oil per day. This production volume represents a significant portion of global liquid supply, providing immediate cash flow potential. The structure allows the US-led group to avoid making direct cash payments to Russia, which is critical given the current geopolitical sanctions environment.

Congressional Criticism and Sanctions Evasion Claims

US Congressman Gregory Meeks has criticized the deal, stating that the Trump administration is circumventing a congressional ban on DFC investing in Russia. Meeks, a Democrat and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, argues that the share-swap structure is a workaround for the ban. He contends that the involvement of a US government credit institution facilitates business with Russian entities despite legislative restrictions.

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The DFC's mandate is to mobilize private capital for development, not to facilitate sanctions evasion. The perception that the agency is helping Lukoil divest assets could lead to significant legal and reputational challenges. The controversy signals potential legislative or legal challenges ahead for the consortium and the government agencies involved in the transaction.

Rationale Behind Lukoil Divesting Global Holdings

Lukoil's decision to offload its international assets is a direct response to the tightening sanctions environment. By divesting before expected US measures take full effect, the company aims to protect its global operations from being frozen or seized. The sale also allows Lukoil to convert illiquid, sanction-threatened holdings into shares that could theoretically be traded or held.

For the Kremlin, the loss of control over these assets is a strategic blow. However, the alternative of outright confiscation by Western governments would be significantly worse for the Russian state. The deal allows Lukoil to achieve a clean break from its international assets without receiving cash directly, thereby reducing immediate exposure to asset freezes.

Strategic Impact on Global Energy Markets

For Eldridge, Catena, and Xtellus, the prize is a ready-made international energy portfolio producing 350,000 barrels per day across eleven countries. That scale offers immediate cash flow and strategic positioning in global oil and gas markets. The consortium gains producing assets at a potentially discounted valuation compared to open market purchases.

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However, the assets come with significant baggage as they are Russian-origin. This status could deter some partners, insurers, and buyers from engaging with the infrastructure. The consortium will also inherit operational complexities, including pipelines and refineries that may require upgrades or face regulatory scrutiny in host countries.

Financial Risks and Future Projections

The share-exchange structure means the consortium takes on sanctioned Russian equities, which are difficult to value and sell. This presents a real financial risk for the investors who are acquiring the assets. The consortium must navigate the complexities of holding sanctioned shares while managing the operational demands of large-scale energy infrastructure.

Winners of this arrangement include Lukoil, which achieves a clean break from its international assets, and host countries that may prefer US-linked ownership over Russian control. Losers include the Russian state, which loses influence over strategic infrastructure, and potentially US taxpayers if the DFC's involvement leads to legal or reputational costs.