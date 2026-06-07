US Considers Purchasing Chagos Islands for Control of Diego Garcia Military Base

The United States is reportedly considering purchasing the Chagos Islands as part of an effort to secure long-teRm American control of the strategically vital Diego Garcia military base.

is reportedly considering a U.S. purchase of the Chagos Islands as part of an effort to secure long-term American control of the strategically vital Diego Garcia military base , according to a report published Sundayofficials have explored whether the United States could acquire the archipelago as an alternative to a plan by British Prime MinisterThe report comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding a 2025 agreement negotiated by Starmer that would transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while allowing Britain and the United States to continue operating the joint military base on Diego Garcia through a 99-year lease arrangement.

The deal was hailed by Britain as a way to resolve a long-running territorial dispute that intensified after international courts and United Nations bodies questioned London’s claim to the islands. Mauritius has long argued that the archipelago was illegally separated from the country before independence. Trump initially appeared open to the arrangement before dramatically reversing course earlier this year.

In a series of public statements, he called the transfer an act of “great stupidity” and urged Starmer not to “give away Diego Garcia. ” He later warned that the United States retained the right to take steps to secure the base if future agreements threatened American operations there. The administration’s opposition ultimately led to the derailment of the agreement.

Last month, Britain announced the legislation needed to ratify the sovereignty transferBRITISH DIPLOMATS WERE DRIVEN INSANE TRYING TO FIND A VERY SPECIFIC GIFT FOR TRUMP, TRANCHE OF EMAILS REVEALS The debate has elevated the profile of Diego Garcia, a remote atoll that hosts one of the Pentagon’s most important overseas military facilities. The base has served as a hub for U.S. bomber operations, naval developments, and intelligence missions for decades.

Most recently, it played a central role in operations during the conflict with Iran, with long-range aircraft and logistical assets operating from the island as the United States projected power across the Middle East.





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