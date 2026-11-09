US Congress and state attorneys general investigate the Justice Department's decision to clear the Fox Corporation and Roku merger weeks after a donation to Melania Trump's initiative.

The US Congress and multiple state attorneys general have launched an investigation into the US Department of Justice's decision to abruptly end its inquiry into the proposed merger between Fox Corporation and the TV streaming service Roku. This legislative scrutiny arrives less than three weeks after Fox Corporation made a $1 million contribution to the First Lady Melania Trump initiative known as Fostering the Future. Critics argue that the timing suggests a conflict of interest within the administration's regulatory oversight of major media consolidation.

Justice Department Clears Merger With Minimal Conditions

The Justice Department stated that its investigation found it unlikely that a combination of Fox Corporation and Roku would pose a substantial risk of harm to competition within the TV streaming market. Officials noted that the media giant would suffer both monetary and reputational harm if it attempted to leverage the Roku platform to disadvantage Fox's content rivals. Consequently, the department concluded that keeping Roku as an open and neutral content partner was sufficient to address antitrust concerns without imposing a formal consent decree.

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Timing of Donation Sparks Corruption Allegations

The American Economic Liberties Project, a nonprofit economic research organization, has characterized the Justice Department's approval as a potential violation of public trust due to its proximity to political donations. Lee Hepner, the senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, stated that it should set off every alarm bell that Fox Corporation contributed any money to the First Lady's foster care initiative during the active review of its Roku deal. Hepner described this as part of a documented pattern where large media corporations curry favor with the administration through donations and promises of favorable coverage.

Rejection of Formal Consent Decree Raises Enforcement Concerns

Legal experts and watchdog groups have criticized the structure of the Justice Department's approval for lacking robust enforcement mechanisms. The American Economic Liberties Project explained that while they claimed the Justice Department would approve the Fox-Roku merger under a consent decree, the department instead signed off with a simple affirmative press statement. This approach outlines commitments from Fox, several of which expire in just three years, and leaves the conditions without any judicial enforcement mechanism attached. This lack of legal binding power contrasts sharply with previous antitrust interventions that required strict, monitored compliance.

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Political Fallout and Calls for Congressional Action

Lee Hepner emphasized that the next Congress has a responsibility to take these sorts of transactions seriously and root out the blatant corruption that has allowed America to turn into an oligarchy. He warned that these deals are part of a broader pattern of corporate consolidation that undermines fair market competition. The criticism extends beyond just the technicalities of the merger to the broader political environment, suggesting that regulatory bodies are becoming subject to the influence of wealthy donors and political allies.

Broader Economic Concerns and Independent Journalism

Commentators have linked this specific merger clearance to wider economic trends, arguing that decades of radical neoliberal economic policies have created conditions that fuel authoritarianism. They contend that slashed taxes on the super-rich and giveaways to corporate titans were promised to make life more affordable, but instead rigged the economy and media system. Advocates for independent journalism argue that only media funded by people who believe in building a better world can deliver truly trustworthy daily news, free from the influence of corporate interests and political donations.