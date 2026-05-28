US conducts new strikes against Iran: Everything we know

The latest attack follows the United States conducting 'self-defense' strikes in southern Iran on Monday.

The U.S. military has launched new strikes against Iran on Wednesday, according to a U.S. military official, who said American troops shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones"that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz.

" An Iranian ground control station was also struck as a fifth drone was getting ready to be launched, the official added. The station is in Bandar Abbas, the official toldThe latest attack follows the United States conducting"self-defense" strikes in southern Iran on Monday, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian vessels trying to establish mines, according to U.S. Central Command .

, Captain Tim Hawkins, CENTCOM spokesman, said,"U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines.

"U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," the statement concluded.





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