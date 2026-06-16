US: Compact laser weapon system neutralizes 25 drones at low-cost

Aurelius Systems’ autonomous laser weapon has completed live testing for the Pentagon, neutralizing more than 25 drones during an exercise in Indiana.

US firm Aurelius Systems has completed live testing of its Archimedes autonomous directed-energy system for the Pentagon, demonstrating the laser weapon’s ability to counter unmanned aerial system threats in a live exercise.

The test was held at Camp Atterbury in Indiana and formed part of a broader evaluation effort involving nearly 60 platforms being assessed for their potential to improve warfighter protection, operational effectiveness, and next-generation defense capabilities. During the exercise, Archimedes engaged more than 20 quadcopter drones and five U.S. Army-supplied unmanned aerial systems. According to the company, the event marked the first time the system was tested against military-provided targets.

The result, it said, validated the system’s readiness as a counter-drone tool at a time when small unmanned aircraft are becoming a growing concern for military bases, frontline units, and critical infrastructure. The live test also showed the system’s ability to autonomously detect, identify, track, and defeat drone threats without relying on traditional missile-based interceptors.

“Archimedes proved that autonomous directed energy systems are ready to play a meaningful role in modern air defense operations,” said Michael LaFramboise, CEO of Aurelius Systems. Archimedes is designed to counter Group 1 and Group 2 unmanned aerial systems. These include smaller drones and UAS platforms weighing up to 1,320 pounds , with speeds of up to 250 knots, or around 288 miles per hour .

The system combines high-energy laser output with advanced sensing technology, allowing it to repeatedly engage targets at ranges beyond 1,000 meters, or about 3,281 feet. They use concentrated energy to disable or destroy threats and can potentially deliver multiple shots at a much lower cost per engagement. That cost advantage is becoming increasingly important as relatively cheap drones are being used in large numbers across modern battlefields.

The company says the platform offers low size, weight, power, and cost characteristics, making it easier to deploy than larger air defense systems.

“The ability to autonomously acquire, identify, track, and defeat aerial threats in a compact, platform at a significantly lower cost than traditional systems provides America with a powerful new option for protecting military forces,” La Framboise said. The demonstration comes as the Pentagon continues to search for faster, cheaper, and more sustainable ways to defeat drones. Small UAS threats can be difficult to detect and expensive to counter with conventional weapons, especially when launched in swarms or used repeatedly.

With its latest live test, Archimedes has now shown that it can operate against both commercial-style quadcopters and Army-supplied targets, giving Aurelius Systems a stronger case for the laser weapon’s role in future layered air defense. Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications. He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively.

In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches. His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives.





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