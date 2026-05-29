WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Latin America met with Cuban military leaders on Friday in a “brief exchange on operational security matters” near

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. commander in Latin America met with Cuban military leaders on Friday in a “brief exchange on operational security matters” near the U.S. Navy base in Guantanamo Bay, the latest official to visit the island nation as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on its leaders.

Trump has warned that Cuba “is next” after U.S. military forces captured Venezuela’s autocratic leader, Nicolás Maduro, in a January raid. In recent months, the Trump administration has imposed an oil blockade, maintained warships in the Caribbean Sea and indicted a former Cuban leader on federal charges. Top Trump aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA chief John Ratcliffe, have met with Cuban officials to explore possible improvements in relations.

But the U.S. side has come away unimpressed from those talks, leading to even more sanctions imposed on the Cuban government. Besides meeting Friday with Cuban military officials, U.S. Gen.

Francis L. Donovan assessed the security of the U.S. naval base and discussed the “safety of service members and their families, and operational readiness with base officials,” U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X. The U.S. still maintains the base in Guantanamo Bay despite decades of friction with Cuba’s socialist leaders, whom Trump wants removed from power. The U.S. military now has a handful of Navy ships, including at least one amphibious assault ship, in the Caribbean, a much smaller force than was present at the time of the Maduro raid.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that a new unit of 1,300 sailors and Marines would be replacing the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, which deployed to the region last summer.

Trump has warned that Crews on Friday recovered the remains of one more victim of a massive chemical tank rupture at a paper mill in Washington state, leaving two workers still unaccounted for. Among the 11 workers killed in the disaster were two brothers who worked there together, a trivia champ and an electrician who would help his farmer COLUMBIA, S.C.

— President Donald Trump endorsed two Republican gubernatorial candidates Friday, wading into contests in South Carolina and Iowa that have pitted allies against each other in a fierce competition for their party leader’s blessing. In a pair of social media posts, Trump gave his backing to South Carolina Lt. Gov.

Pamela Evette WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has revoked the visa of a Chinese national working for the state news agency Xinhua in the United States, in an apparent reciprocal act to Beijing’s decision to expel a New York Times reporter. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the visa had been revoked.

The person spoke Jackson State University’s new president will receive a year of outside leadership training as she transitions into the job, which has been tumultuous for her predecessors. Denise Jones Gregory took the permanent role of president on May 1 after holding the interim role for a year.

She is entering a position that has been held WASHINGTON — In the latest action to undo Biden-era regulations on climate change, the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday proposed repealing a rule that requires some public companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions and the risks they face from global warming. The climate-disclosure rule has been on hold since last year, after Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market. WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission.

When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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US commander meets with Cuban military officials as Trump pressures island nationThe top U.S. commander in Latin America has met with Cuban military leaders in a “brief exchange on operational security matters” near the U.S. Navy base in Guantanamo Bay.

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