US commander meets with Cuban military officials as Trump pressures island nation

The top U.S. commander in Latin America has met with Cuban military leaders in a “brief exchange on operational security matters” near the U.S. Navy base in Guantanamo Bay.

A Jacksonville family bought a stranger an Uber. Hours later, they learned he was wanted for murder in a triple stabbing Nearly 1,000 crashes in just over 3 years on I-95 in St. Johns County.

What makes the stretch so dangerous? FHP: Man, woman killed when SUV, pick-up truck collide head-on in wrong-way crash on JTB ‘Everybody hatin’: Yearbook quote referencing Fetty Wap rap lyrics leads to St. Johns County principal’s suspension Shooter who killed tow truck driver during vehicle repossession at Jacksonville apartment complex still on the run: JSOWASHINGTON – The top U.S. commander in Latin America met with Cuban military leaders on Friday in a “brief exchange on operational security matters” near the U.S. Navy base in Guantanamo Bay, the latest official to visit the island nation as President Donald Trump, in a January raid.

In recent months, the Trump administration has imposed an oil blockade, maintained warships in the Caribbean Sea and, have met with Cuban officials to explore possible improvements in relations. But the U.S. side has come away unimpressed from those talks, leading to even more sanctions imposed on the Cuban government. Besides meeting Friday with Cuban military officials, U.S. Gen.

Francis L. Donovan assessed the security of the U.S. naval base and discussed the “safety of service members and their families, and operational readiness with base officials,” U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X. The U.S. still maintains the base in Guantanamo Bay despite decades of friction with Cuba's socialist leaders, whom Trump wants removed from power. The U.S. military now has a handful of Navy ships, including at least one amphibious assault ship, in the Caribbean, a much smaller force than was present at the time of the Maduro raid.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that a new unit of 1,300 sailors and Marines would be replacing the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, which deployed to the region last summer. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Family says woman, stepfather among 3 killed in Westside domestic violence stabbingShooting death of repo truck driver in Jacksonville has others in business voicing safety concernsSay goodbye to boring walls because wallpaper is making a major comeback. ✨🏡Two men charged after food truck robbery spree ends in shootingTow truck driver fatally shot during repossession in Brentwood, JSO saysJacksonville City Council rejects resolution aimed to keep future jail out of redlined neighborhoods





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