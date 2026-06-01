US College Students Skeptical of Higher Education's Value, Humanities Majors Feeling Most Ripped Off

A study reveals that only a third of US college students believe higher education is worth the cost, with humanities majors feeling the most ripped off. Tuition for a four-year in-state public university averages $11,950 a year, while for a private school, the average is nearly $45,000.

A dismal study shows that only a third of US college students believe higher education is worth the cost, with humanities majors feeling the most ripped off.

The survey of 1,000 undergrad and graduate students enrolled in 2024 found that just 33% of students said college is worth the price, while 29% said it isn't. Another 38% of respondents said they are still on the fence about the value of college. Tuition for a four-year in-state public university averages $11,950 a year, while for a private school, the average is nearly $45,000.

Just a third of college students, or 34%, said it is, regardless of what they want to do or accomplish in life. Those figures represent a 22 percentage point difference from 2022, when 56% of respondents said college was for everyone regardless of their aims. A similar drop was seen in the percentage of students who said college is for everyone regardless of economic background.

In 2022, almost two-thirds of those surveyed, 65%, said college was for everyone regardless of economic means. By 2024, that figure had dropped to 48%, while 32% of students disagreed that college was for everyone regardless of background, and 20% were neutral. The most recent figures show a significant drop within two years of students who find higher education valuable. Gen Zers appear to be more sceptical of college generally compared to their millennial counterparts.

Humanities majors held bleaker opinions of the value of a college education but were more likely than STEM or business majors to say that college is for everyone. Just 30% of humanities majors said college is worth the cost, compared to 34% of STEM majors and 39% of business majors. But 53% of humanities students said college is for everyone regardless of background, compared to 46% for STEM and 48% for business.

In 2026, the average student pays roughly $20,800 per year for a public four-year school and $36,200 annually for a private four-year school





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