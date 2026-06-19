US Coast Guard fires disabling shots at boat carrying 25 Chinese nationals off Florida

A U.S. Coast Guard crew fired shots at a boat carrying 25 Chinese nationals attempting to enter the United States illegally in an effort to disable the vessel.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew fired shots at a boat carrying 25 Chinese nationals attempting to enter the United States illegally in an effort to disable the vessel off Florida last week.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, on June 10 a Coast Guard crew from Coast Guard Station Miami Beach encountered a vessel that failed to comply with orders to stop. DHS said the crew issued warning shots, which did not stop the boat. The crew then fired disabling shots, successfully stopping the vessel. No one was injured, DHS said.

crew fired shots at a boat carrying 25 Chinese nationals attempting to enter the United States illegally in an effort to disable the vessel off Florida last week. , on June 10 a Coast Guard crew from Coast Guard Station Miami Beach encountered a vessel that failed to comply with orders to stop. DHS said the crew issued warning shots, which did not stop the boat. The crew then fired disabling shots, successfully stopping the vessel.

No one was injured, DHS said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, along with special agents from ICE and Homeland Security Investigations, responded to the interdiction and launched a criminal investigation, DHS said. All 25 individuals intercepted were Chinese nationals. Following the interdiction, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell took the individuals aboard for further processing, DHS said.

“Our Coast Guard crews, working closely with our local, state and federal maritime law enforcement partners, remain vigilant in detecting and deterring unlawful maritime migration ventures,” said Lt. Matthew Ross, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Miami Beach. A legal victory in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of two people who were killed by a drunk driver in the fall of 2021.

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