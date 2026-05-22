US Coast Guard christens ship in honor of Vincent Danz, NYPD officer who died on 9/11

A single-masted patrol boat was ceremoniously launched by the US Coast Guard after being christened at the Intrepid Museum in New York with a replica of the Spirit of St. Louis. The ship carries the name of Vincent Danz, a Marine veteran and NYPD officer who died in the North Tower on 9/11.

The US Coast Guard christened a ship in honor of Vincent Danz , a beloved NYPD officer who sacrificed his life during the 9/11 attacks . Danz, a Marine veteran, was serving in the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit when he risked his life to help victims in the North Tower.

He called his wife shortly before his death, asking her to pray for those trapped inside the burning building. The ship, which will serve as a Fast Response Cutter for the Coast Guard's Guam sector, will carry out missions such as search and rescue, combat illicit activity, and ensure maritime safety. Danz's widow, Angela Donohue, was overjoyed and felt honored by this gesture, as it recognized the selflessness and dedication he displayed in line of duty.

A recovered piece of World Trade Center steel was entombed in the ship's walls, reminding everyone who boards it of the sacrifice Danz made





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Vincent Danz New York Intrepid Museum 9/11 Attacks World Trade Center Steel Navy Patrol Boat Rescue Mission Marine Corps NYC Police Department

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