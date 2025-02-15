US Citizen Held in Moscow on Drug Smuggling Charges

A US citizen has been detained in Moscow on suspicion of drug smuggling after cannabis-laced marmalade was found in his luggage. Kalob Wayne Byers faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. This case follows the recent prisoner exchange between Russia and the US, where Russian cryptocurrency expert Alexander Vinnik was returned to Russia in exchange for American teacher Marc Fogel.

A Moscow court has ordered a U.S. citizen suspected of drug smuggling held in pre-trial detention for 30 days, the Moscow courts press service said Saturday, days after the U.S. citizen, whom Saturday’s statement named as Kalob Wayne Byers, was detained after airport customs officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his baggage.

Russian police said the 28-year-old American had attempted to smuggle a “significant amount” of drugs into the country, the Interfax agency reported, citing Russia’s Federal Customs Service. The agency said the American was detained at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport after flying in from Istanbul on Feb. 7. Mash, a Russian Telegram channel with links to the security services, said the U.S. citizen faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. This comes after the recent exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States, where Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cryptocurrency expert who faced Bitcoin fraud charges in the United States, returned to Russia in exchange for American Marc Fogel, a teacher from Pennsylvania who was detained in 2021 when traveling to Russia to work at a school. Fogel had been serving a 14-year sentence for having what his family and supporters said was medically prescribed marijuana. President Joe Biden’s administration designated Fogel as wrongfully detained in December.





