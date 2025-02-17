US Citizen Freed by Russia Amidst Easing Tensions

Kalob Byers, a 28-year-old American citizen, was arrested in Moscow on February 7th for alleged drug smuggling. He was held in custody until Sunday evening when he was released and taken to the US embassy in Moscow, awaiting his return flight home. Byers' release coincides with talks scheduled between Russia and the US in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, where both nations aim to discuss restoring diplomatic relations. The timing suggests that Byers' case may be part of a broader effort to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.

Russia has freed a U.S. citizen arrested earlier this month on drug smuggling charges, according to Russian media reports and a U.S. official. Kalob Byers, 28, was detained on February 7 at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport after customs officials allegedly found cannabis-laced marmalade in his baggage. According to media reports, Byers had traveled from Istanbul with his Russian fiancee, who was also detained.

The authorities said he had attempted to smuggle a “significant amount” of drugs into the country and placed him in custody on the charges of drug smuggling, punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years. Byers has been released from custody and is in the U.S. embassy in Moscow where he is awaiting a flight home, Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported Monday, citing a Facebook post by his parents. A U.S. official confirmed to The Associated Press that Byers was released to the embassy late on Sunday evening. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss sensitive matters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday in response to a question about Byers that Moscow expects “to discuss restoring the entire complex of Russian-American relations” at the talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, “so certain events can be viewed in this context.” It wasn’t immediately clear whether Byers’ fiancee was also released. Russian media reports identified her as Naida Mambetova and said she was placed in pre-trial detention on the same charges. Arrests of American nationals in Russia have become increasingly common in recent years, with relations between Moscow and Washington sinking to Cold War lows over the war in Ukraine. Some have been released in prisoner exchanges. The release of Fogel and Byers come as tensions between Russia and the U.S. appear to ease. President Donald Trump on Wednesday upended three years of U.S. policy toward Ukraine and Russia, saying he and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had





