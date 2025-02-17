US Citizen Detained in Russia on Drug Smuggling Charges

A US citizen, Kalob Wayne Byers, has been taken into custody in Moscow on suspicion of attempting to smuggle cannabis-laced marmalade into the country. The detention comes days after a prisoner swap between the US and Russia, which saw the release of Brittney Griner and Trevor Reed in exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and Russian cryptocurrency expert Alexander Vinnik.

A Moscow court has ordered a U.S. citizen suspected of drug smuggling held in pre-trial detention for 30 days, the Moscow courts press service said Saturday, days after a Moscow-Washington prisoner swap. The U.S. citizen, whom Saturday’s statement named as Kalob Wayne Byers, was detained after airport customs officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his baggage.

Russian police said the 28-year-old American had attempted to smuggle a “significant amount” of drugs into the country, the Interfax agency reported, citing Russia’s Federal Customs Service. The agency said the American was detained at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport after flying in from Istanbul on February 7. Mash, a Russian Telegram channel with links to the security services, said the U.S. citizen faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. The Washington-Moscow prisoner exchange this month saw Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cryptocurrency expert who faced Bitcoin fraud charges in the United States, returned to Russia in exchange for imprisoned American basketball star Brittney Griner. The U.S. also secured the release of Trevor Reed, a former Marine held in Russia on drug charges, in exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner's release followed a highly publicized trial and conviction in Russia on drug charges. However, the U.S. government maintained that she was wrongfully detained. President Joe Biden's administration designated Fogel as wrongfully detained in December. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Wednesday upended three years of U.S. policy toward Ukraine, saying he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had agreed to begin negotiations on ending the conflict following a lengthy direct phone call.





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DRUGS SMUGGLING RUSSIA USA PRISONER SWAP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia to Free U.S. Prisoner in Exchange for Russian Citizen Held in USThe United States and Russia have agreed to a prisoner swap, with Marc Fogel, a U.S. citizen serving a 14-year sentence in Russia, returning home in exchange for a Russian national currently imprisoned in the U.S.

Read more »

Russia Frees American Teacher in Prisoner Swap, Unnamed Russian Citizen Returned to USMarc Fogel, an American teacher who was imprisoned in Russia for three years for possessing medical marijuana, was released as part of a prisoner swap. The Kremlin confirmed that an unnamed Russian citizen is being freed from US custody in exchange for Fogel. Details about the released Russian citizen will be revealed upon their arrival in Russia.

Read more »

Russia thanks Hamas for release of Russian citizen from GazaRussia has expressed gratitude to Hamas for the release of a Russian citizen held in Gaza. The news follows a prisoner exchange deal that saw Israel release 369 Palestinian detainees in exchange for the release of three captives, including two dual nationals with American and Russian citizenship. Russia continues to seek the release of another Russian citizen still detained in Gaza.

Read more »

U.S. Releases Convicted Drug Offender Fogel, Russia to Return Prisoner in SwapThe United States has released Marc Fogel, a U.S. citizen imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, in exchange for a Russian citizen held in a U.S. prison. The prisoner swap was confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who stated that the Russian citizen will be returned to Russia in the coming days.

Read more »

US Returns Convicted Prisoner to Russia in Exchange for American TeacherThe United States has repatriated Marc Fogel, an American teacher serving a 14-year sentence in Russia on drug charges, in exchange for a Russian citizen held in a US prison. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced the prisoner swap, stating that the US agreed to the release during negotiations for Fogel's return. White House national security advisor Mike Waltz described the exchange as a 'show of good faith' from Russia and a step towards ending the war in Ukraine. The identity of the Russian citizen being returned to Russia has not been disclosed.

Read more »

US Citizen Detained in Moscow for Cannabis-Laced MarmaladeA 28-year-old American national was arrested in Moscow for carrying cannabis-infused marmalade in his luggage. Russian customs officials intercepted the traveler upon his arrival from Istanbul.

Read more »