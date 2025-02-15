US Citizen Detained in Moscow on Drug Smuggling Charges Following Prisoner Swap

A US citizen was detained in Moscow on drug smuggling charges, shortly after a prisoner swap between the US and Russia which was hailed as a diplomatic thaw and a potential step towards ending the war in Ukraine.

A Moscow court has ordered a U.S. citizen suspected of drug smuggling held in pre-trial detention for 30 days, the Moscow courts press service said Saturday. This development comes days after a Moscow -Washington prisoner swap that the White House called a diplomatic thaw and a step toward ending the fighting in Ukraine. The U.S. citizen, identified as Kalob Wayne Byers in Saturday’s statement, was detained after airport customs officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his baggage.

Russian police stated that the 28-year-old American had attempted to smuggle a “significant amount” of drugs into the country, according to the Interfax agency, citing Russia’s Federal Customs Service. The agency reported that the American was apprehended at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport following a flight from Istanbul on February 7th. Mash, a Russian Telegram channel with ties to the security services, claimed that the U.S. citizen could face up to seven years in prison if found guilty. There was no immediate response from the U.S. State Department.The aforementioned prisoner exchange this month saw the return of Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cryptocurrency expert facing Bitcoin fraud charges in the United States, to Russia in exchange for Marc Fogel, an American teacher from Pennsylvania. Fogel had been detained in 2021 while traveling to Russia to work at a school. He was serving a 14-year sentence for possessing what his family and supporters asserted was medically prescribed marijuana. President Joe Biden’s administration had designated Fogel as wrongfully detained in December. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Wednesday seemingly deviated from three years of U.S. policy toward Ukraine by stating that he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had agreed to commence negotiations aimed at ending the conflict following a prolonged direct phone call





