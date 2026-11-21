Trump, Xi, and Putin meet in Shenzhen to discuss nuclear disarmament and UN reform, drawing sharp criticism from US media outlets.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, 2026, for a significant trilateral meeting focused on global security. The leaders agreed to a dialogue aimed at reducing nuclear risks and committed to reforming the United Nations to better fulfill its mission of maintaining international peace and security. This gathering marks a pivotal moment as the two largest nuclear arsenals have operated without treaty limits since the expiration of the New START agreement on February 5, 1972.

Nuclear Arms and Diplomatic Engagement

The summit addressed the critical reality that the United States, Russia, and China hold approximately nine-tenths of the world's nuclear warheads. By agreeing to negotiate in good faith toward nuclear disarmament, the leaders acknowledged a legal obligation under Article VI of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. This commitment stands in contrast to the previous lack of regulatory frameworks following the treaty's expiration, highlighting the urgency of re-establishing diplomatic channels to manage nuclear dangers.

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Despite the gravity of the nuclear situation, certain mainstream media outlets reported the event with apparent shock and disgust. Correspondents described the interactions as mere hugs, arm pats, and broad smiles directed at autocrats, framing the polite demeanor of the US President as a diplomatic failure rather than a strategic opportunity. Critics argued that lifting Russian President Vladimir Putin from his status as a global pariah by allowing dialogue could potentially prolong conflicts rather than resolve them.

Media Criticism of Peace Efforts

Editorials from major publications dismissed the summit's declarations as diplomatic pabulum and utopian goals that ignored geopolitical realities. Some commentators advocated for a crash program to develop low-yield, sea-launched nuclear cruise missiles, suggesting that building more weapons is the only way to reduce nuclear danger. This perspective contrasts sharply with the summit's focus on cooperation, reflecting a deep ideological divide on how to approach nonproliferation and conflict resolution.

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Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized the approach, arguing that a strong president would issue demands rather than seek dialogue. She urged Congress to assist Ukraine in using Starlink technology to target ballistic missile launchers inside Russia, invoking a narrative of action over appeasement. Her record includes supporting the 2002 invasion of Iraq and the 2011 intervention in Libya, positions that align with a more aggressive foreign policy stance.

UN Reform and Geopolitical Implications

A central outcome of the Shenzhen Summit was the agreement to further unravel the post-World War II international system of cooperation by reforming the United Nations. This decision has been interpreted by some as a rejection of the rules that served liberal democracies for eighty years, including interventions in Serbia, Iraq, and Libya. Critics note that Washington has historically intervened in other nations when it saw fit, challenging the notion that the current diplomatic approach is uniquely destabilizing.

The seating arrangement at the summit, with Xi Jinping in the center facing the cameras, was scrutinized as a symbol of a China-centered order. While some warned this signifies a shift in global power dynamics, they overlooked that China's economy is already about one-third larger than America's at purchasing-power parity. The real issue highlighted is Washington's assumption that it must sit at the head of every table, a perspective that may not reflect the current economic and manufacturing realities of the world.

Global Power Dynamics and Future Outlook

The meeting raised concerns that great powers might once again encroach upon the sovereignty of smaller nations, a fear exacerbated by the war in its fifth year and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The editorial boards of various newspapers warned that the summit could endorse the view that aggression can be rewarded with diplomatic recognition. This skepticism reflects a broader anxiety about the shifting balance of power and the potential for new conflicts in regions like the Gulf.

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As the world grapples with these changes, the commitment to UN reform remains a key point of contention. The leaders' decision to prioritize dialogue and reform over unilateral action represents a significant departure from previous strategies. Whether this approach will lead to a more stable international order or further fragmentation remains a subject of intense debate among policymakers and citizens alike.