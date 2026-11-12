US and China Confirm Trilateral Nuclear Talks With Russia Ahead Of APEC Summit In Shenzhen

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discuss leader-level talks on denuclearisation and potential trilateral meetings with Russia before the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have confirmed that high-level discussions regarding nuclear disarmament are actively underway between Washington and Beijing. This diplomatic engagement sets the stage for a potential trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dialogue takes place just days before the critical Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled for November 18-19 in Shenzhen, China. Both nations have emphasized that leader-level conversations are essential for advancing shared global stability goals and addressing complex geopolitical challenges. The US State Department highlighted that these interactions serve as a crucial platform for resolving long-standing tensions regarding nuclear arms control. This development marks a significant escalation in diplomatic efforts to bring the world's largest military powers to a single negotiating table. Officials from all three countries have confirmed that they are actively discussing the logistics and agenda for such a high-stakes gathering. The potential summit would take place on the sidelines of the APEC event, offering a historic opportunity for direct engagement at the highest level.

The primary focus of the Rubio-Wang telephone discussion centered on the feasibility of a trilateral summit addressing denuclearization. Rubio and Wang explicitly agreed that meaningful leader-level conversations are necessary to advance peace and disarmament goals. The US State Department issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that the call was held at Beijing's request. Wang communicated to Rubio that China remains willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the United States. Beijing expressed a readiness to properly handle differences and sensitive issues with Washington. The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement noted that stability in bilateral relations had been hard-won over time. This pragmatic approach reflects a shared desire to prevent further economic and political disruption in the region.

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President Trump has previously stated his strong desire to discuss denuclearization directly with Xi and Putin. However, Beijing has not yet confirmed whether nuclear arms control will feature prominently on the trilateral agenda. The ambiguity surrounding the specific agenda highlights the delicate nature of these preliminary diplomatic talks. Careful maneuvering is required to ensure that all parties feel their core security interests are protected. The inclusion of Russia adds a layer of complexity to the negotiations, given the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Moscow. Washington has consistently advocated for China to join broader nuclear arms control frameworks. This push intensified following the expiry of a bilateral treaty with Moscow in February. The historical context underscores the complexity of the current negotiations and the differing perspectives held by each nation.

Beijing has historically declined to participate in such disarmament negotiations with the United States and Russia. Chinese officials have argued that their nuclear capabilities remain on a significantly different scale compared to those of the other two powers. This stance has created a persistent impasse in efforts to establish a multilateral treaty. Despite these historical differences, the current dialogue indicates a willingness to revisit these contentious issues. The willingness to engage in leader-level talks suggests a shift in Beijing's diplomatic strategy. This shift may be driven by the urgent need to stabilize relations with the United States ahead of economic discussions. The potential trilateral summit represents a major shift in diplomatic engagement between these global powers.

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The emphasis on stability comes shortly after the two countries reached an agreement to ease trade tensions. This prior agreement was achieved during the previous year's APEC summit in South Korea. The trade deal followed a series of tariff increases that had plagued both economies throughout 2025. The current diplomatic efforts aim to build upon this foundation of eased tensions. Seeking to prevent further economic disruption through continued dialogue remains a key priority for both administrations. The potential trilateral meeting on denuclearization carries significant implications for global security architecture. It could reshape the trajectory of US-China-Russia relations for years to come.

As the November 18-19 APEC summit in the Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen approaches, the international community watches closely. Observers are looking for signs of progress in these preliminary talks. The outcome of these diplomatic engagements could have far-reaching consequences for global security. The emphasis on peace and denuclearization signals a potential thaw in relations between major powers. This offers hope for a more stable geopolitical landscape in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. The upcoming summit will serve as a test case for whether these high-level dialogues can translate into concrete agreements. Success would mark a turning point in modern diplomatic history and set a precedent for future multilateral negotiations.

Secretary of State Rubio and Foreign Minister Wang have laid the groundwork for what could be a historic diplomatic breakthrough. Their agreement to pursue meaningful leader-level conversations demonstrates a commitment to de-escalation. The inclusion of Russia in these discussions adds a new dimension to US-China relations. It suggests that both Washington and Beijing recognize the importance of including Moscow in global security dialogues. The potential trilateral summit could address long-standing grievances and establish new norms for nuclear conduct. This proactive diplomatic engagement stands in contrast to previous periods of heightened tension. The coming days will reveal whether these talks will yield a formal agreement for a summit. The world awaits the results of this crucial diplomatic initiative with keen interest.