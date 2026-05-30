The United States, China, and Russia have been competing to reverse engineer and replicate alien technologies, including anti-gravity and free energy. A former Air Force intelligence officer has gone public with the claim that the United States is in possession of crashed alien spacecraft.

The US, China , and Russia have been competing to reverse engineer and replicate alien technologies, including anti-gravity and free energy . A former Air Force intelligence officer, David Grusch, has gone public with the claim that the United States is in possession of crashed alien spacecraft.

Senator Marco Rubio has stated that the claims of recovered alien technology are either partially true or entirely true. The evidence of alien technology is overwhelming, with many influential figures sharing the concern. A US Marine, Lance Corporal Jonathan Weygandt, witnessed a crashed alien spacecraft in Peru in 1997, describing it as a huge ship, 10 meters in width and 20 meters in length, dripping a syrup-like liquid.

The sources of these non-human intelligences are still unknown, even to the intelligence services of the world. The US government and others have implemented a policy of denial and fabrication, which has ended the reputations and lives of many people who have tried to lift the veil.

However, this policy is changing, and the subject is now being discussed openly. The author of a new book, Not For Disclosure, has spent five decades researching the phenomenon and has applied the same rigorous analysis as a lawyer to the evidence. The book presents only material that is honest and reliable, and which the author can confidently present.

The author's concern about the extraordinary objects has been shared by many influential figures, including Prince Philip, who quietly followed the subject and even had some witnesses interviewed at the Palace





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