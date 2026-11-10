US Charges Three Alleged Iranian Operatives Over Plot on RAF Fairford Airbase

US prosecutors charge three alleged Iranian operatives over a planned attack on RAF Fairford, a British airbase used by US forces.

The US Justice Department has charged three men it describes as Iranian operatives over their alleged role in a terrorist plot targeting RAF Fairford, a Royal Air Force base in southwest England that is used by American forces. The men named in the charges are Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani. US authorities say the plot is linked to the September incident at the base, which the US military has used in its operations against Iran.

The alleged plot came to light after police were called to the Fairford site in southwest England. A local farmer reported seeing a group of men with several white vans engaged in what was described as suspicious activity, prompting a response from officers at the base.

Also read US Military Evacuates Aircraft From UK Bases Amid Iran Threat

How the Alleged RAF Fairford Plot Was Planned

A US charging document states that Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, 35, an Iraqi national, directed unnamed individuals to drive to the base in the vans. Some of those vans reportedly contained barrels of fuel, according to the allegations set out by prosecutors.

The charging document also claims that al-Hassani had earlier paid the group to buy metal objects that could be used as shrapnel. The vehicles were allegedly disguised as being engaged in fuel delivery services, a cover that prosecutors say was intended to make the convoy appear routine.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say the materials were meant to cause casualties. These allegations have not been proven in court, and the three men are presumed innocent unless and until they are found guilty.

Charges, Alleged Roles and Links to Iran

Three men face an eight-count indictment that alleges their involvement in several other plots in support of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and the pro-Iranian group Kataeb Hezbollah. The indictment extends beyond the Fairford incident and describes a wider set of alleged activities.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, 32, is a dual Iranian-Iraqi national who is already jailed in New York on terrorism charges. Prosecutors allege that al-Saadi passed coded messages ahead of the plot to al-Hassani and to Mohsen Mohajeri, 48, an Iranian national.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the United States government. His statement made clear that the case is being pursued as a matter of federal accountability.

Advertisement

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in October that a suspected plot targeting the base, which had been used by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran, was highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran. Burnham's comments came before the US charges were announced.

US Withdraws B-1 Bombers From the UK Base

The United States abruptly withdrew all of its B-1 bombers from the RAF Fairford site following the incident. The move removes a key American aircraft presence from a British base that had been central to strikes on Iran.

The withdrawal affects American military operations that relied on the Fairford facility, and it follows a reported Iranian threat linked to the base. The source material does not specify where the bombers were redeployed or how long the change will last.

The case now moves forward as a set of allegations against three named men, with the US Justice Department presenting the charges in court filings. Readers should watch the official court record for any further filings, hearings or responses from the defendants.