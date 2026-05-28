US Central Command Blames Iran for Missile and Drone Attacks on Kuwaiti Territory, Accuses Tehran of Ceasefire Violation

The US Army's CENTCOM outlet publicly accused Iran of launching a ballistic missile at Kuwait and of dispatching a flurry of hostile drones toward the Strait of Hormuz. By contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's offensive was said to be a retaliatory response to US‑backed strikes earlier in the week. The statement also highlighted the swift interception of the missile and drones by Kuwaiti and US forces, respectively, and noted the disabling of a sixth drone launch in Bandar Abbas. The incident has prompted broad condemnation from Gulf neighbours, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the UAE, while Iranian officials labelled the US actions as a breach of ceasefire and vowed countermeasures.

The United States Central Command ( CENTCOM ) released a formal statement on Thursday that placed full responsibility on Iran for a series of hostile actions that were described as an "egregious ceasefire violation.

" According to CENTCOM, Iranian forces launched a ballistic missile toward the sovereign territory of the State of Kuwait and ferried five one‑way aircraft over the northern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz-an area that already remains a flash point in Middle Eastern security. CENTCOM further asserted that the Iraqi‑backed missile did not target Kuwaiti forces but was aimed at a U.S. air installation that had been part of the earlier, U.S.‐led defensive operations that knocked out several Iranian missile launch sites and mine‑laying craft on the previous Monday.

Throughout the briefing, CENTCOM reiterated that its air defence network, in conjunction with Kuwaiti forces, intercepted the ballistic missile with precision and that the United States Armed Forces were able to shoot down all five drones that entered Kuwaiti airspace and the waters that envelope the Strait of Hormuz. The report also carried the detail that a sixth drone, intended for launch from a ground control station in Bandar Abbas, was foiled before it could take off.

The rapid response and successful interception effort were framed as examples of the continued vigilance of U.S. forces and their regional partners in the face of so‑called "unjustified Iranian aggression.

" In their retaliatory post‑script, CENTCOM officials said the offensive barrage was an act of "self‑defence" triggered by Iranian actions that had directly threatened allied forces in the region. They reinforced that the United States and the coalition partners had taken the necessary steps to neutralise the perceived threat to the Gulf.

Amid the backdrop of increasing tensions, the statement also noted that Kuwait had not only defended its territory but had done so in a coordinated fashion with key Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Each of those governments has issued joint statements to denounce what they refer to as "serious and blatant violations" of sovereignty, security and international law.

The GCC's Secretary‑General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, personally confirmed that the coalition had condemned the "heinous and persistent" attacks from Tehran. He underlined the core principles that the GCC stands for while calling Iranian aggression a threat to the principles of good‑neighborliness, the United Nations Charter and international law. In solidarity with Kuwait, Albudaiwi pledged ongoing support and urged the coalition to act in a coordinated and measured fashion to maintain the ceasefire and to protect the stability of the Gulf.

In contrast, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baqai, released a counter‑statement that dismissed the U.S. actions as violations of the ceasefire that the Gulf countries were striving to uphold. The Iranian government articulated a stance that the foreign missile and drone attacks were a necessary defensive measure to maintain the ceasefire and to protect Tehran's national sovereignty.

Baqai highlighted that Iran would take "all necessary measures" to respond to what it described as precipitating actions from the United States and its allies. Following the condemnation, the Iranian side reiterated that it will continue its defensive operations to maintain a safe environment south of the Strait of Hormuz. The incident is drawing increasing international attention.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar, both GCC associates, echoed the UAE's denunciation of the attacks and called for a swift response to restore stability in the region. Meanwhile, the United Nations and the European Union have not yet released an official statement on the events but are closely monitoring the escalation.

Analysts suggest that this series of events may pressure the United Nations Security Council to step in and push for a renewed and robust ceasefire or even for the opening of diplomatic channels between Tehran, Washington and the Gulf states - for better or worse. However, policy experts also point out that the preceding days have witnessed a point‑blank offense with a missile that allegedly landed at a U.S. installation used for the repellent and deterrent in the Gulf.

They note that this backward‑and‑forth balancing act has once again intensified an already fragile environment. More than drones, defense systems and anti‑ship mines, the Gulf and IFA were making a hallmark to revise technology usage to a new level -interloading the lines.

The larger context warrants an introspective assessment of how the Gulf region is played with a spirit of continuous tension, portraying the escalation as a new or regular facet of the fight for upgrade of forces, as well as at the same time very uncertain wars. The story remains a living piece of evidence highlighting the alarming fact that the majority of participants in the eastern Gulf have experienced exemplary admonishments.

The region now forces the international community to renew thinking in conceiving policy and in the light of the reality on the ground





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