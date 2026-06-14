The United States is celebrating its 250th anniversary of independence, with a UFC fight night event near the White House on Sunday evening. A deal with Iran will be signed on Sunday before the UFC event and the President's departure for the G7 in France.

The occasion and said he was a relentless patriot who fights every day for the country he loves, the people he serves, and the American Dream.

I'm sure he must feel like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Join me in praying that God would continue to strengthen him, give him wisdom, and guide his every step. And pray that God would give us peace, not just in this country, but in the Middle East, Europe, and around the world.

On June 14, 1777, the delegates of the Second Continental Congress adopted a resolution declaring that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation. In the 250th year of our glorious Republic, this Flag Day celebrates the American People, whose enduring spirit allows our beloved and timeless tricolor standard to fly as the greatest symbol of freedom, democracy, and sovereign strength the world has ever known.

Since its official establishment, June 14, 1775 - more than a year before the Declaration of Independence - the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. Drawing on both long-standing militia traditions and recently introduced professional standards, it won the new republic's independence in an arduous eight-year struggle against Great Britain. At times, the Army provided the lone symbol of nationhood around which patriots rallied.

A UFC fight night event near the White House on Sunday evening as America readies to celebrate its much anticipated 250th anniversary, according to the Associated Press. A deal with Iran will be signed on Sunday before the UFC event and his departure for the G7 in France, according to Breitbart News. The president said the deal does not include cash exchanges and the nature of his administration's relationship with Iran is substantially different than that of his predecessors





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US 250Th Anniversary Iran Deal UFC Fight Night G7 Summit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says deal to end Iran war will be signed Sunday, as Iran disagrees on timingPakistan's prime minister, a key mediator in U.S.-Iran talks to end the war, said Saturday that a peace deal was closer 'than ever before,' and could be finalized 'in the next 24 hours.'

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250 Rings in America's 250th Birthday on the White House South LawnA historic UFC event celebrated the United States' 250th anniversary with weigh‑ins, fan festivals, and a headline bout on the White Home South Lawn, highlighTing a unique blend of sport and national heritage.

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250: Mixed Martial Arts Event Takes Over White House Lawn for America's 250thThe UFC is staging a major fight night, UFC Freedom 250, on the South Lawn of the White House as part of America's 250th-anniversary celebrations. The event features an undefeated champion and a special musical performance, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Read more »

UFC Freedom 250 Draws Thousands to White House for Historic Trump Birthday and 250th Anniversary EventThousands gathered on the Ellipse and South Lawn of the White House for the UFC Freedom 250, a $60 million event marking America's 250th anniversary and Donald Trump's 80th birthday. The event, featuring a title fight card and a massive 'Claw' structure, highlights the long-standing relationship between UFC CEO Dana White and Trump, despite potential thunderstorms.

Read more »