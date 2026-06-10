US Catholic Bishops to Consecrate Country to Sacred Heart of Jesus

The United States Catholic bishops will consecrate the country to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in a church service in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. The devotion to the Sacred Heart has been a centuries-old Catholic practice focusing on Jesus' sacrificial love for humanity. The U.S. bishops intend to use the consecration service to promote service to God, country, and the needy.

The United States Catholic bishops will consecrate the country to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in a church service in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. This devotion to the Sacred Heart has been a centuries-old Catholic practice focusing on Jesus ' sacrificial love for humanity.

Many Catholics hold similar dedications of their homes and businesses. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops intends to use the consecration service to promote service to God, country, and the needy. This would be the first time U.S. Catholic leaders have held such a service, though it's not unprecedented. Bishops in several other countries have dedicated their lands to the Sacred Heart, sometimes with the participation of political leaders.

The devotion to the Sacred Heart has also taken on political overtones and drawn controversy elsewhere. It has been connected with Catholic nationalism and promoted as an antidote to the idolatry of the state. The U.S. bishops' consecration service aims to promote Jesus as 'a king with a heart' and to foster truth, justice, and charity in American life. The devotion to the Sacred Heart has ancient roots, but it began taking its modern shape in the 17th century.

A French nun, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, reported visions of Jesus revealing 'the marvels of His love and the inexplicable secrets of His Sacred Heart.

' Numerous religious orders and fraternal organizations formed to spread this devotion. Parishes and schools took the name Sacred Heart. A 19th century German nun, Blessed Marie of the Divine Heart, urged then-Pope Leo XIII to consecrate the entire world to the Sacred Heart. She foretold that he would be healed of a dangerous disease.

Today, many Catholic homes, businesses, and churches feature images of Jesus with his Sacred Heart exposed, often accompanied by flames, a cross, and a crown of thorns to symbolize suffering love. The devotion is often combined with veneration of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. A Catholic group launched a billboard campaign this month promoting June as the official month of the Sacred Heart. A Republican candidate for Florida governor, James Fishback, officially consecrated his campaign to the Sacred Heart.

The devotion to the Sacred Heart has increasingly been proclaimed in U.S. political settings, at times used in connection with Christian nationalist proclamations or even anti-Zionist or antisemitic claims. Catholic scholar Robert Fastiggi, who has researched the long history of the devotion to the Sacred Heart, said the U.S. bishops' consecration service should be seen as a unifying step in a polarizing time.

It counters any effort to idolize the state - instead promoting Jesus as 'a king with a heart,' he said. Consecrating to the Sacred Heart, Fastiggi said, is 'reminding ourselves we're answerable to the law of God and of love.

' The consecration service is part of the bishops' spring assembly meeting in Orlando, Florida, and will draw from a mainstream Catholic devotion that focuses on Jesus' sacrificial love for humanity. The U.S. bishops intend to use the consecration service to promote service to God, country, and the needy. The devotion to the Sacred Heart has ancient roots, but it began taking its modern shape in the 17th century.

A French nun, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, reported visions of Jesus revealing 'the marvels of His love and the inexplicable secrets of His Sacred Heart.

' Numerous religious orders and fraternal organizations formed to spread this devotion. Parishes and schools took the name Sacred Heart. A 19th century German nun, Blessed Marie of the Divine Heart, urged then-Pope Leo XIII to consecrate the entire world to the Sacred Heart. She foretold that he would be healed of a dangerous disease.

Today, many Catholic homes, businesses, and churches feature images of Jesus with his Sacred Heart exposed, often accompanied by flames, a cross, and a crown of thorns to symbolize suffering love. The devotion is often combined with veneration of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. A Catholic group launched a billboard campaign this month promoting June as the official month of the Sacred Heart. A Republican candidate for Florida governor, James Fishback, officially consecrated his campaign to the Sacred Heart.

The devotion to the Sacred Heart has increasingly been proclaimed in U.S. political settings, at times used in connection with Christian nationalist proclamations or even anti-Zionist or antisemitic claims. Catholic scholar Robert Fastiggi, who has researched the long history of the devotion to the Sacred Heart, said the U.S. bishops' consecration service should be seen as a unifying step in a polarizing time.

It counters any effort to idolize the state - instead promoting Jesus as 'a king with a heart,' he said. Consecrating to the Sacred Heart, Fastiggi said, is 'reminding ourselves we're answerable to the law of God and of love.





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