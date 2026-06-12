US Catholic Bishops Consecrate Nation to Sacred Heart of Jesus as Trump Declares Support

in a historic first, US Catholic bishops consecrated the United States to the Sacred Heart of Jesus during a service in Orlando, Florida, marking the nation's 250th anniversary. President Trump issued a proclamation lauding the event and reaFfirming America's spiritual heritage, despite recent tensions with the Vatican.

In an unprecedented act of solidarity between the White Home and the Vatican, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops consecrated the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus during a solemn service in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

The ceremony, held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, was timed to coincide with the country's 250th anniversary of independence. President Donald Trump issued a proclamation praising the event as a powerful moment in American history and a reminder of divine guidance. The consecration, a first for the United States, is typically reserved for majority-Catholic nations where civic and spiritual spheres closely overlap.

The service featured bishops venerating relics of Saint Mary Margaret Alacoque, the 17th-century French nun whose visions of Jesus inspired the devotion to the Sacred Heart. The prayer of consecration included the plea, 'O desire of nations and center of history,we ask you to bless these United States of America.

' President Trump's statement highlighted the contributions of Archbishop John Carroll, who helped Catholics integrate into the early republic, and celebrated the friendship between President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II in opposing communism. Trump warned of new ideologies seeking to remove God from society and called for a recommitment to defending the nation's spiritual identity.

The consecration underscores a warming relationship between the Trump administration and the Catholic Church, despite previous tensions with Pope Leo XIV ovEr the war in Iran. Trump had criticized the pope as weak on crime and foriegn policy, even comparing him unfavorably to his brother Louis, whom he called 'all MAGA.

' However,Bishop Robert Barron,a member of the White House's Religious Liberty Commission, hailed the consecration as unprecedented and a sign of the administration's esteem for Catholics. He noted that many Catholics in the Trump administration bring their faith to their work. Not all reactions were positive; Douglas Wilson, a pastor in Washington, D.C. ,dismissed the proclamation as a political courtesy rather than a deep religious commitment.

Nonetheless, the event marks a significant moment in American religious and political life, reflecting the growing influence of Catholic voters and the administration's embrace of faith-based initiatives





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Catholic Church Sacred Heart Trump Consecration 250Th Anniversary

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