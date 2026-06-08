US carriers spent $6.5B on fuel in April; global profit forecast is cut nearly in half

New government data released Monday shows U.S. airlines spent nearly $6.5 billion on jet fuel in April.

Body found in Guadalupe River identified as former New Braunfels councilwoman, police sayLocal News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSATFILE - A worker finishes up fueling a jet at DFW International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, April 14, 2026.

A United Airlines passenger jet approaches Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. FILE - A worker finishes up fueling a jet at DFW International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, April 14, 2026. in April, up 78% from a year earlier despite using slightly less fuel, government data released Monday showed.

Meanwhile, the airline industry’s top global trade group warned thatU. S. carriers spent nearly $6.5 billion on fuel in April, compared with about $3.6 billion a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Fuel consumption in April totaled 1.573 billion gallons, down slightly from 1.575 billion gallons a year earlier.

The latest figures came as the International Air Transport Association released a report on Sunday saying it now expects airlines worldwide to earn a combined $23 billion in net profit in 2026, far below its previous forecast of $41 billion and down from $45 billion in 2025.

“Airlines are bearing the brunt of the fuel price shock,” said Willie Walsh, director general of IATA, which represents most of the world's carriers. “While airfares are rising, airlines are still absorbing part of the hike in their bottom lines. ” The group said jet fuel prices are expected to average $152 a barrel in 2026, nearly 70% higher than in 2025, pushing the global airline fuel bill to about $350 billion from $252 billion a year earlier.

IATA said that fuel is forecast to account for more than 31% of airline operating expenses in 2026, up from about 25% last year. In the U.S., the cost of a gallon of jet fuel in April was $4.11, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics said.

Last April, it cost $2.31.announced it was suspending its service to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport from June until late October.in Europe and Asia, have either cut flights, readjusted their schedules or halted plans to add more seats and routes this year. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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