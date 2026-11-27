As interest in electric vehicles climbed in step with gas prices, EV inventory faltered.

A driver keen on a midsize SUV that costs less than the average car and doesn’t need gas might land on a Chevrolet Blazer EV.

That driver might, however, have trouble finding one. Early this week in Salt Lake City, for example, there were just five of the electric Chevys for sale. Kansas City dealers only had three. And Nashville drivers were out of luck entirely, according to the searchable inventory on General Motors Co.’s site.

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The American electric vehicle market is regaining momentum after federal purchase incentives expired in September of last year. U.S. consumers bought 83,300 new electric cars and trucks in October, an 11% increase over October 2025 and the first such uptick of the year.