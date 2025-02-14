US-Canada Trade Tensions Threaten Small Businesses Along Northern Border

As trade war fears loom between the US and Canada, small businesses along the border, particularly in communities like Sumas, Washington, face potential economic hardship. Increased Canadian 'buy Canadian' campaigns on social media raise concerns about the impact on local shops and the tourism-dependent economy.

The escalating trade tensions between the United States and Canada are casting a shadow of uncertainty over businesses situated along the northern border. In the quaint town of Sumas, Washington, a community of less than 1,500 residents, local establishments are bracing themselves for potential disruptions. Nicole Sandoval Postma, the proprietor of Loca Mocha, a beloved coffee shop on Front Street, expresses her growing concern about the potential repercussions.

\'We're trying to kind of brace ourselves for what impact that is going to bring on,' Sandoval Postma confides. Loca Mocha heavily depends on Canadian customers who frequently cross the border for shopping, refueling, and handling their mail. Sandoval Postma emphasizes that for Sumas, a town lacking large food chains or traffic lights, the local economy thrives on tourism and cross-border traffic. 'If we don’t have Canadian traffic coming to shop in Bellingham or Seattle or travel to Baker, they’re not eating at our establishments, they’re not gassing up at our gas stations,' she explains. 'These super small businesses in town are reliant on those travelers.'Sandoval Postma has observed a concerning trend on social media, particularly on TikTok, where videos originating from British Columbia are urging customers to 'buy Canadian' and steer clear of American products. 'You know, America as a whole might feel differently, but in our small town, that’s everything,' Sandoval Postma states, her voice laced with anxiety. 'Whether we have our doors open or closed.





