One expert warned China and Russia could “engineer a security situation” that would test frayed U.S.-Canada ties.

Growing tensions between the United States and Canada have reportedly reached the point of strained military ties between two neighbors and allies normally known for robust cooperation in the defense of North America.

Some experts think further erosion of this partnership could leave the continent and its crucial Arctic frontier exposed to inroads from China and Russia, which have only accelerated collaboration amid the falling out across the Pacific. And while joint institutions such as the U.S.-Canada North American Aerospace Defense Command remain active, experts say it may not take a total rupture for Beijing and Moscow to make gains.

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"Both Russia and China would view any visible strain in Canada-U.S. defense relations as a strategic opportunity," Andrea Charron, director of the University of Manitoba's Center for Defense and Security Studies, who has advised the Canadian government on intelligence and security matters, told Newsweek. "Their objective is not necessarily to break NORAD apart," Charron said, "but rather to exploit uncertainty, delay decision-making, and create doubt among allies about the cohesion of North American defense.