US Braces for Chilly Polar Vortex as Measles Outbreak Hits Texas

A mix of weather warnings, health concerns, and heartwarming Valentine's Day stories dominate today's news.

The US is bracing for its 10th and chilliest polar vortex of the winter, with very cold weather expected across the country. Meanwhile, a measles outbreak in Texas has reached 48 cases, marking the state's worst outbreak in nearly three decades. On a lighter note, this Valentine's Day, people are encouraged to reflect on the various types of love that enrich their lives. OpenAI's board unanimously rejected Elon Musk's $97.4 billion proposal to acquire the company.

Dozens of couples tied the knot at a snowy Colorado ski resort on Valentine's Day, while authorities are investigating a cult-like group linked to the killing of a Border Patrol agent. In sports news, the Bowling Green Falcons take on the Buffalo Bulls in a basketball game. The Falcons are struggling against MAC opponents, while the Bulls have been inconsistent at home. The game features a number of key players, including Ryan Sabol for the Bulls and Marcus Johnson for the Falcons





