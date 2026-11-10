US Boycotts UN Human Rights Review Again; Council Postpones Session to January

The United States skipped its Universal Periodic Review in Geneva for a second straight time, calling the UN Human Rights Council biased and irredeemable. The review was postponed until January.

The United States has officially declined to participate in a scheduled session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva where its domestic human rights record was due for examination. Washington left its seat on the stage empty on Tuesday, signaling a continued refusal to engage with the body it claims is biased against American interests. The council subsequently decided to postpone the event until January, marking the second time in a row that the US government has shunned the Universal Periodic Review process.

A State Department spokesperson justified the absence by accusing the council of pushing anti-American rhetoric and stated that showing up would amount to endorsing its work. The spokesperson called the body irredeemable and said it makes a mockery of human rights through consistent failures to uphold its own values. The statement did not address specific allegations regarding the US rights record but reinforced the administration's stance of disengagement.

Also read U.S. Skips U.N. Human Rights Review, Becoming First Nation to Do So

The Universal Periodic Review requires all 193 UN member states to submit rights reports every few years for non-binding recommendations from other nations. The process depends entirely on the country under review taking part, and without any representatives present, the procedure cannot move forward. The scheduled November 2025 review had already been pushed back until Tuesday in hopes that the US government might change its mind, but that hope proved unfounded.

Washington previously disengaged from the Geneva-based council last year, citing an anti-Israel bias. That decision set the stage for the current boycott, which the council had delayed once before in hopes of Washington's return. Fourteen countries are still due to take part in the review process in Geneva this month, but the US absence leaves its own record unexamined in that specific forum.

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While the 47-member council has not directly criticized the US rights record, its appointed experts have raised concerns over issues such as migrant deportations. Washington responded that these deportations were carried out in accordance with US immigration law. Non-governmental organizations, both American and international, sent nearly 200 submissions to the review covering topics from migration to racial discrimination during the first term of President Donald Trump.

Campaigners are now pressing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to hold a briefing on the US rights situation promptly, even without Washington present. Noor Abdalla, wife of pro-Palestine student activist Mahmoud Khalil who was held in immigration detention last year, told reporters that when the most powerful government is not held accountable, it believes it can do whatever it wants.

Diplomats involved in the process expressed skepticism about immediate action, noting that few states want to confront Washington directly. One diplomat said the current approach is to leave the door open and hope the United States returns in two years. This cautious stance reflects the delicate diplomatic balance required when dealing with a major global power that refuses to participate.

Eric Tistounet, a visiting professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute who served as the council's first secretary, warned that the walkout could significantly affect the credibility of the review system. He argued that if the predominant global power does not show up and does not justify why, then the council is in big trouble. His comments highlight the broader implications of the US withdrawal for the integrity of international human rights oversight.