A US military strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific killed three people on February 20, 2026, as a new analysis argues that Washington's militarized counternarcotics campaign in Latin America has been ineffective, fueling extrajudicial killings and worsening drug flows.

The US Southern Command released a 16-second video on February 20, 2026, showing a precision strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific that killed three individuals.

The attack, which occurred during a counternarcotics operation, has been condemned by critics as another example of the US government's willingness to use lethal force without accountability. The Southern Command stated that the strike was aimed at disrupting drug trafficking routes, but no evidence of narcotics was immediately disclosed. This incident adds to a growing list of civilian casualties resulting from the US-led war on drugs, which has been increasingly militarized under successive administrations.

A comprehensive analysis released this week challenges the effectiveness of such tactics. The report, which examines decades of US counternarcotics policy in Latin America, finds that the militarized approach has not significantly reduced drug production or trafficking to the United States. Instead, it has led to the deaths of hundreds of unarmed civilians, including fishermen and passengers on boats mistaken for drug runners.

The report notes that the focus on high-value targets like kingpins has fragmented criminal organizations, leading to more violence and the emergence of new illicit markets. For instance, in Colombia, the extradition of drug lords under President Alvaro Uribe's administration resulted in the splintering of large cartels into smaller, more agile groups that have diversified into illegal gold mining and other criminal enterprises. The analysis highlights alternative strategies that have shown better results.

These include the establishment of state presence in drug-producing regions, investment in rural development, and manual eradication of coca crops coupled with negotiations with armed groups. For example, programs like Plan de Consolidacion Integral de la Macarena successfully reduced coca cultivation by providing farmers with legal livelihoods and security. The report also calls for enhanced interdiction efforts targeting larger vessels and improved financial intelligence to disrupt money laundering.

However, these approaches have been underfunded and deprioritized in favor of militarized operations. The report warns that continuing the current course risks further alienating local populations, increasing anti-US sentiment, and eroding democratic institutions in partner countries. The findings are particularly relevant as Colombia heads into a presidential election. The leading candidate from the left, Ivan Cepeda, has advocated for negotiating peace with armed groups and promoting voluntary crop substitution, while right-wing opponents favor a hardline security approach.

The report argues that a balanced strategy incorporating both carrots and sticks is essential for sustainable progress. Meanwhile, the US government has shown no signs of shifting away from its militarized approach, as evidenced by the recent boat strike. Human rights organizations have called for an independent investigation into the incident, but the Pentagon has defended the operation as legal and necessary.

The debate over the effectiveness of the war on drugs continues, with mounting evidence that lethal force alone cannot solve the complex socio-economic issues driving drug trafficking. The report emphasizes that military operations should be a last resort and that sustainable peace requires addressing root causes such as poverty and lack of opportunity. It notes that countries like Bolivia and Portugal have achieved better outcomes through decriminalization and public health approaches.

The US, however, remains entrenched in a punitive paradigm that prioritizes interdiction and eradication over prevention and treatment. The upcoming elections in Colombia and other Latin American nations could provide an opportunity for policy change, but much depends on Washington's willingness to support alternative frameworks. The cycle of violence and ineffectiveness exemplified by the boat strike underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift in US drug policy





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