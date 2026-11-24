The United States has added Singapore-based Megaspeed International to its trade blacklist amid espionage allegations, coinciding wIth the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a major rally in global tech stocks.

The United States government has officially placed Singapore -based Megaspeed International and six other Southeast Asian firms on its Entity List, marking a decisive escalation in efforts to curb unauthorized technology transfers to China. The Bureau of Industry and Security, operating under the Department of Commerce, announced the blacklisting on Monday, explicitly stating that these entities were determined to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. This administrative action carries significant weight, as it mandates that any entity seeking to export advanced American technology, particularly high-end graphics processing units utilized in artificial intelligence applications, must secure a specific export license before engaging with the designated firms. The move was finalized just hours after Jensen Huang returned to his role as CEO of Nvidia, a development that immediately triggered substantial movements in global financial markets and drew intense scrutiny to the intersection of corporate governance and national security.

The timing of this designation highlights profound internal divisions within the Trump administration regarding the delicate balance between economic interests and national security concerns regarding China. President Trump personally intervened with Nvidia's board of directors to facilitate Huang's reinstatement, citing strong personal convictions about the executive's value. During an appearance on CNBC, Trump stated that he felt very strongly about Huang's role at the chip giant and offered the board assurances regarding risks to national security, a stance that has been described by analysts as relying on personal rapport rather than a consistent security standard. Despite these high-level assurances from the President, other administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, had reportedly advocated for stricter measures against Megaspeed for months, with Bessent noting that other departments had wanted the listing for a long time.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO Amid Stock Surge And Megaspeed Blacklist

At the heart of this geopolitical controversy are serious allegations that Alice Huang, a former top executive at Megaspeed International, collaborated with China's Ministry of State Security in an intelligence operation targeting Jensen Huang. These claims, initially reported by major international outlets based on US intelligence assessments, have led to Beijing firmly rejecting the accusations as groundless speculation and a malicious attempt to smear the nation's reputation. The Singapore-based company has maintained that it operates as a legitimate and lawful business, stating that reports regarding its activities lack verifiable evidence. Meanwhile, the expanded blacklist identifies three firms based in Malaysia, two in Singapore, and one in Thailand, including MSFusion, Speedmatrix, Apex Enterprise Solutions, Swiftdata, and Megaspeed (Thailand), alongside the previously mentioned entities.

Financial markets reacted vigorously to the updates regarding Jensen Huang's return and the subsequent stability in Nvidia's leadership structure, with Nvidia shares skyrocketing by 31.5 percent in early trading. This surge contributed to a broader rally in US stock indices, with the S&P 500 closing up 4.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumping 6.51 percent, marking the strongest single-day performance for the benchmark indices in more than 18 months. The positive sentiment extended rapidly to Asian markets, where major indexes experienced significant rebounds after previous sell-offs. Taiwan's Taiex led the gains, surging 9.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 4 percent and South Korea's Kospi increased by 7 percent, reflecting a regional relief following the resolution of leadership uncertainty at Nvidia.

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The regulatory and legal challenges facing Megaspeed International remain deeply unresolved, with the US Department of Justice continuing to investigate the company for suspicion of diverting high-end chips to China in violation of export controls. Shiva Rajgopal, a professor of accounting at Columbia Business School, emphasized that it is extraordinary for the board to reinstate the CEO while these serious investigations are still pending, noting that today's listing demonstrates that concerns are serious and unresolved. Academic experts have expressed concern that the board's decision to reinstate the CEO while these allegations are still under investigation represents an extraordinary corporate governance situation, leaving both the company and its stakeholders in a precarious position amidst ongoing federal scrutiny.

Regional governments are actively responding to the expanded blacklist, with Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry clarifying that a specific entity named PT Megaspeed International is not registered in Malaysia. The ministry confirmed that authorities would warn local data center operators against providing services to the designated firms, stating that Malaysia remains committed to a secure and rules-based trading environment and will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, speaking during a visit to Australia, also emphasized that his nation refuses to be used as a channel to circumvent US export controls, adding that the city-state does not want to be used and abused by companies seeking to bypass restrictions. The US Commerce Department had previously declined to place Megaspeed on the trade blacklist, prompting recriminations from hawkish officials, but the recent public scandal appears to have precipitated the final action.

Critics and analysts point out a distinct policy inconsistency, noting that while Megaspeed is blacklisted for allegedly moving chips to China through intermediaries, the administration has simultaneously licensed Nvidia to sell certain GPUs to China directly. Shaoyu Yuan, a visiting assistant professor at New York University's Center for Global Affairs, highlighted this incoherence, pointing out that Washington blacklists a middleman for moving Nvidia chips to China while it licenses Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China directly and takes a 25 percent cut of the revenue. This dichotomy has led to observations that policy decisions may be influenced by personal rapport rather than a uniform security standard, creating a complex landscape for international technology trade and raising questions about the transparency and consistency of US export control enforcement in the current political climate.