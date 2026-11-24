The U.S. added Megaspeed and six other Southeast Asian firms to its trade blacklist over chip diversion risks as Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.

Nvidia stopped selling to Megaspeed in June 2025 after U.S. investigators sought sales records. The U.S. Department of Commerce added Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed and six other Southeast Asian firms to its trade blacklist on Monday, citing the risk that advanced computing technology could be diverted to unauthorized users or uses.

The decision subjects shipments of U.S.-regulated technology to the firms to new licensing requirements. The filing came hours after Nvidia announced that co-founder Jensen Huang was returning as chief executive, 11 days after he announced his resignation. Megaspeed was already the subject of a U.S. criminal investigation into possible violations of semiconductor export controls.also covers three entities listed under Malaysia, including Speedmatrix, MSFusion and PT Megaspeed International, as well as Megaspeed’s namesake in Thailand.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO Amid Stock Surge And Megaspeed Blacklist

The filing identifies 7Road International as an alias for the Singapore-based Megaspeed. Suppliers must obtain a license to export, reexport, or transfer items subject to U.S. export regulations to any of the seven entities. The department will review applications under a presumption of denial. The rule is scheduled for formal publication on Wednesday and gives eligible shipments already in transit 30 days to proceed under the previous rules.

Superintelligence could soon surpass humans, warns Meta executive amid safety concerns In May 2025, investigators asked Nvidia for records of any direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. Nvidia placed the cloud company on its internal “no sell” list the following month. U.S. export control agents and Singaporean authorities visited Megaspeed in June 2025 to check how the technology was being used and interviewed Alice Huang, then the company’s CEO. The Justice Department subsequently took the lead in the criminal investigation.

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Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Tuesday that his country would continue its own investigation. last week that it “conducts legitimate and lawful business” and had brought in outside lawyers to investigate. The company said Alice Huang left in August 2025. The company announced the decision Monday and said its board concluded, after hearing from senior U.S. officials, that his return posed no national security risk. Nvidia shares jumped more than 30 percent following the announcement, Reuters reported.

Huang announced his resignation on November 12 after acknowledging extramarital affairs. Reports linked him to Alice Huang and alleged she had spied for China, a claim Beijing denied. Nvidia said an independent board committee would continue investigating reports that its CEO had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The chipmaker has also formed a committee to oversee national security and export compliance and begun a search for a chief compliance officer.

Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications. He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively. In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches. His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives.