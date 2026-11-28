US online spending rose 11% to a record $13.1 billion on Black Friday, driven by AI-powered bargain hunting and deep discounts, according to Adobe Analytics. Cyber Monday is expected to reach $15.1 billion.

US online spending surged 11% to a record-breaking $13.1 billion on Black Friday, according to new data from Adobe Analytics released Saturday. The final total significantly topped Adobe's initial forecast of approximately $12.9 billion, marking a strong finish for retailers navigating a complex economic landscape. Shoppers snapped up popular toys and AI-powered gadgets while simultaneously stocking up on daily essentials as inflation continues to weigh on household budgets.

The spending surge was fueled by a combination of aggressive discounts and promotional offers on key categories like apparel and home appliances. Retailers actively sought to woo American consumers who remain sensitive to price changes due to inflation and high gas prices. Electronics and gaming devices emerged as the strongest-selling categories, driving a significant portion of the online revenue growth during the peak shopping day.

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Beyond big-ticket items, consumers used the day's discounts to restock on everyday necessities such as cleaning supplies and pet care products. Adobe reported that sales of personal hygiene products jumped 306% compared with October, highlighting a shift toward practical spending. The share of units sold in the highest-priced products rose sharply across key categories, including a 69% increase in electronics and a 59% rise in sporting goods.

In-store foot traffic told a different story, dipping 2.2% from a year earlier to nearly 930 million visits, according to geospatial analytics firm PassBy. This decline underscores the continued digital shift in consumer behavior as shoppers increasingly prefer the convenience and transparency of online platforms. Last year, the National Retail Federation recorded 80.3 million Americans rushing to stores, though current year figures remain pending for direct comparison.

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Adobe expects US online spending on Cyber Monday to jump another 6.2% to $15.1 billion, contributing to an estimated $47.5 billion in overall sales during the five-day Thanksgiving shopping period. This projection is supported by a 63.2% increase in people shopping on cell phones and tablets over last year, with mobile devices accounting for 63.2% of all Thanksgiving online sales. The total was recorded at $7.1 billion for the holiday itself.

Buy now, pay later options are expected to contribute $1.09 billion in online spending on Cyber Monday, representing a 5.3% increase from a year ago. This financial flexibility is becoming increasingly critical for consumers managing tight budgets amid persistent inflation, which currently runs at 3.8%. The ability to spread costs over time is helping shoppers maintain their holiday spending plans despite rising living costs.

Consumers are also increasingly relying on AI-powered shopping tools to compare prices and find the best deals, with traffic from chatbots and AI-enabled browsers converting into purchases 68% more effectively than a year earlier. AI referral traffic to US retail sites increased 100% over last year's Black Friday, and bargain hunters using AI tools were significantly more likely to buy. That is up from last year, when AI traffic had a 38% higher conversion rate.

This year, AI is playing a transformative role for both shoppers and retailers, from initial discovery to final checkout. Consumers are turning to personal agents to discover gifts and find the best deals, while brands are responding with their own shopper agents to meet that demand. Sales peaked between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST Friday, when $14 million was spent online every single minute, demonstrating the intense concentration of purchasing activity.

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The morning after Black Friday, Kristy Martinez, a 46-year-old resident of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, shared her personal experience with the shifting economic landscape. She stated she planned to spend slightly more on gifts this holiday season after she and her husband really pulled back on spending last year. Her story reflects a broader trend of cautious optimism among consumers who are balancing the desire for holiday gifts against financial constraints.

Global online sales are also projected to reach substantial heights, with Cyber Week from November 24 to 30 expected to generate $357 billion. Salesforce reported that $75.8 billion of this total is expected to be influenced by AI models and agents, up 13% from 2025. This data highlights the growing intersection of artificial intelligence and retail commerce as a key driver of future sales growth and consumer engagement.

Discounts in key categories peaked below 30% off original prices, according to Adobe. Electronics were discounted 29%, toys 28%, apparel 24%, and televisions 24%. Computers saw 23% discounts, while sporting goods and appliances were marked down by 20%, and furniture by 19%. WalletHub found that around 38% of Black Friday items offered no real savings compared with usual prices, but items on sale averaged 25% off.