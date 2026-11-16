Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Capital One face service disruptions. Thousands report login issues following recent Microsoft and FAA technical failures across the nation.

Customers holding accounts with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Capital One experienced significant access issues on Monday afternoon. Thousands of users reported being unable to log in or transfer funds through mobile applications and online banking portals. These widespread disruptions occurred just three days after major technical failures crippled the Microsoft network and the Federal Aviation Administration. The simultaneous service interruptions have raised concerns about infrastructure reliability across critical US sectors.

Banking Service Disruptions and Customer Impact

JPMorgan Chase reported the highest volume of user complaints, with more than 4,800 clients flagging issues via Down Detector by 2:30 p.m. ET. Bank of America saw 2,100 reports, while Wells Fargo recorded 1,000 and Capital One logged 300 incidents. The affected institutions serve a combined total of over 320 million clients globally, with the majority located in the United States. JPMorgan Chase alone supports 86.6 million consumers and 7.4 million small businesses across North America. Bank of America and Wells Fargo each serve approximately 70 million clients worldwide.

Also read Are Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo down? Customers report banking outages

Technical Glitches Rather Than Cyber Attacks

Banking executives have clarified that the outages stem from internal technical bugs rather than malicious cyber attacks. A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase stated that some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete due to a technical issue. They confirmed that customers still have access to their accounts and funds despite the delays. Wells Fargo posted a notice on its website indicating that online banking was unavailable due to similar technical problems. Capital One and Bank of America have also been contacted for further comment regarding the scope of the disruption.

Microsoft and FAA Failures Precede Banking Issues

The banking outages follow a period of intense technological instability. On Friday, a Microsoft outage crippled business operations nationwide by causing servers to become unavailable. The fault was traced to a faulty network configuration change that overloaded remaining infrastructure. This event disrupted access to Outlook, Teams, and Copilot applications for millions of users. Healthcare providers lost patient contact, courts lost live feeds, and government agencies struggled with communication.

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FAA Ground Stop Caused by Aging Equipment

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a rare nationwide ground stop following a major communications failure on Friday. The Air Traffic Control System Command Center halted 3,500 US flights for five hours due to extraordinary safety circumstances. Over 20,000 flights were canceled from Friday to Sunday, and over 25,000 flights experienced delays. President Donald Trump attributed the aviation breakdown to half-century-old equipment. He described the faulty hardware as having a heart attack and noted that some systems were 55 years old.

Recovery Efforts and Future Infrastructure Updates

Recovery operations are currently underway as banks work to resolve the technical issues and restore full service. The ground stop, which began around 3:30 p.m. and ended at 8:20 p.m., marked only the second such event since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. President Trump emphasized the need to replace obsolete aviation technology with modern systems. He stated that the administration intends to remove the old equipment and install new infrastructure simultaneously. The lingering impacts of these combined technological failures continue to affect travelers and consumers across the country.