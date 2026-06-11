US Ban on Somali Referee Omar Artan Sparks Outcry from Gary Neville and FIFA

Gary Neville has lambasted the United States for denying Somali referee Omar Artan entry to officiate at the World Cup, citing terrorism fears. The move, which prevents Artan from becoming the first Somali World Cup referee, has drawn criticism from the former footballer and raised questions about host nation tolerance and FIFA's authority.

Gary Neville has strongly criticized the United States' decision to bar Somali referee Omar Artan from entering the country to officiate at the World Cup, calling the move 'ridiculous.

' Artan, who was poised to become the first Somali referee at a World Cup after making FIFA's final list, was detained for 11 hours by U.S. border officials before being placed on a flight to Istanbul. The Trump administration justified the denial by citing terrorism concerns, claiming derogatory information linked him to suspected terror organization members.

The incident dominated ITV's World Cup coverage and added to a series of visa controversies surrounding the tournament, including issues faced by Iranian fans and the national team. Neville argued that FIFA should have been more assertive in guaranteeing Artan's participation, highlighting the irony of a host nation embracing the Statue of Liberty yet refusing entry to a respected official.

He stressed that hosting a World Cup requires tolerance and openness to global participants, values he said were lacking in the U.S. approach. FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the situation 'unfortunate' but urged critics to 'chill and relax,' a comment that drew further scrutiny. In a pointed move, UEFA appointed Artan to referee the Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in August, underscoring his continued standing in international football.

Artan received a hero's welcome in Somalia, where he expressed devastation over missing his 'biggest dream.

' He was greeted by crowds holding the Somali flag, a display of national pride. FIFA had initially announced that Artan's visa issues were resolved, only for the U.S. to reverse its decision. A Trump administration official detailed that Customs and Border Protection discovered the alleged ties during inspection, leading to an expedited removal under immigration law. The statement asserted that no security threat would be permitted entry, framing the decision as a strict enforcement of national security protocols.

Neville's outburst reflects broader concerns about political interference in sporting events and the balancing act between security and inclusivity during global tournaments. The episode has reignited debate over the responsibilities of host nations and FIFA's ability to protect officials and participants from arbitrary restrictions. With the World Cup underway, the shadow of Artan's exclusion lingers as a reminder of the geopolitical tensions that can infiltrate the beautiful game





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Gary Neville Omar Artan FIFA World Cup US Visa Ban Trump Administration Referee Controversy Tolerance In Sports FIFA Authority Somalia Football UEFA Super Cup

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