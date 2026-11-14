US Aviation Ground Stop Ends After FAA System Failure Grounds Flights

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blames outdated radar and communication technology for the nationwide FAA disruption that canceled thousands of flights during peak holiday travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration has officially lifted the rare nationwide ground stop that severely disrupted U.S. aviation operations on Friday, concluding a chaotic period that lasted approximately four hours. This significant interruption to the national air travel network stands as one of the most substantial disruptions since the security changes implemented after the September 11th attacks.

Tech Outages Cause Nationwide Ground Stop

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that air traffic control facilities experienced intermittent outages affecting both radar and communications systems starting in the early afternoon. He explicitly attributed these critical system failures to outdated infrastructure, noting that the agency relies on old switches, old routers, and 1980s copper lines that became overwhelmed during normal traffic loads.

Also read FAA Lifts Historic Nationwide Ground Stop After Telecommunications Outage Disrupts US Aviation

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin joined Duffy at the White House to address growing public concerns regarding the cause of the massive disruption. Mullin stated clearly that investigators have found zero evidence suggesting the communications failure was the result of a cyber attack or malicious external interference.

FAA Blames Outdated Hardware for Delays

Despite the clear explanation regarding aging hardware, transportation officials struggled to answer why the systems would fail on an otherwise routine travel day. Sean Duffy admitted he did not have a ready answer when reporters pressed him on the specific triggers that overwhelmed the 1980s-era technology during standard operational hours.

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The technical breakdown primarily impacted the Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which are the regional facilities responsible for managing high-altitude airspace across the country. FAA leaders did not attend the White House press conference and provided no further technical details regarding the specific communication outages that necessitated the emergency ground stop.

Political and Industry Responses to Crisis

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut issued a statement late Friday evening demanding a prompt and penetrating investigation into the root causes of the outage. He characterized the widespread communication failure as a clear danger to both national security and safe travel, particularly given the timing close to the major holiday season.

Air Space Intelligence, the company behind the SMART software tool currently being rolled out by the FAA, quickly denied any involvement in the technical failure. The firm explicitly stated that the current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART system or any of its integrations with the aviation authority.

Impact on Travelers and Flight Operations

The operational paralysis resulted in severe consequences for passengers, with more than 8,000 flights delayed and 7,000 canceled in the United States as of 9 p.m. ET. This massive cancellation spree followed an already difficult Thursday that saw nearly 7,000 flight delays, compounding stress for travelers navigating the holiday rush.

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The last similar nationwide ground stop occurred in 2023 due to an outage in the Notice to Air Missions system, making Friday's event only the second of its scale since 2001. Passengers like Regina Harling faced long waits at airports, with many discovering the grounding only after checking news sources on their phones while waiting for boarding announcements.