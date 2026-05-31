US authorities clash with anti-ICE protesters in Newark, New Jersey, as tensions rise over federal immigration policies. The Israeli army has captured a strategic castle in Lebanon, its deepest incursion into the country in 26 years. In other news, a crash in Virginia has killed five people, including a family of four traveling to a wedding.

US authorities clash with anti-ICE protesters in Newark , New Jersey , as tensions rise over federal immigration policies. The protests come as the US Congress grapples with the Epstein case, but so far, there has been no accountability.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has captured a strategic castle in Lebanon, its deepest incursion into the country in 26 years. In other news, a crash in Virginia has killed five people, including a family of four traveling to a wedding. The bus driver has been charged. US President Trump is facing a series of legal setbacks, including a judge blocking the renovation of the Kennedy Center.

He has vowed to appeal the decision. In sports news, the Washington Wizards will be shorthanded again for their Game 7 match against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals. In entertainment news, American consumer confidence has hit a multi-year high as inflation continues to rise. The World in Pictures features a photographer's stunning images of the Kaaba during the Hajj pilgrimage.

An experimental pill has been hailed as a new hope for patients with pancreatic cancer. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart, but there are ways to mitigate the effects. A musician with Parkinson's disease has been helped to finish his new album with the aid of AI. In a story from farm country, an old American pickup truck has become more than just a workhorse.

A Mexican designer has blended soccer and pre-Hispanic culture ahead of the World Cup. The US has struck a commercial ship that was trying to breach the blockade and reach Iran. The Department of Justice is seeking the recusal of a judge from a Georgia election case due to reported attendance at a Fani Willis event. Capitol rioters are clamoring for payouts from Trump's new 'anti-weaponization' fund, despite backlash.

Coco Gauff's French Open title defense has come to an end, while Naomi Osaka's fashion show continues in Paris. Trump plans to appeal an order allowing all importers who paid struck-down tariffs to seek refunds. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. The future of a beloved dog statue in New York is up in the air.

Most new moms experience the baby blues, but it could be something more serious: postpartum depression. An experimental pill has been hailed as a new hope for patients with pancreatic cancer. AI has helped a musician with Parkinson's disease finish his new album. In farm country, an old American pickup truck has become more than just a workhorse.

A Mexican designer has blended soccer and pre-Hispanic culture ahead of the World Cup. The US Congress is grappling with the Epstein case, but so far, there has been no accountability





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New Jersey State Police Deploy to De‑escalate Hostilities at Newark Detention CenterAfter escalating clashes between federal immigration officers and protesters outside Delaney Hall, the governor of New Jersey ordered state police to establish protest zones and checkpoints to restore order and protect public safety.

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Man charged with assaulting federal officers after allegedly biting ICE agents at Newark anti-ICE protestA New Jersey man faces federal assault charges after allegedly biting two ICE officers during an anti-ICE protest outside a Newark, New Jersey, detention facility.

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New Jersey State Police and protesters continue clashes outside Delaney Hall in Newark, while accounts conflictTensions between New Jersey police and protesters outside Delaney Hall in Newark continue to escalate as authorities attempt to quell conflict.

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New Jersey State Police Establish Protest Zone Outside Newark Immigration Detention Center as ICE WithdrawsNew Jersey state police have set up designated protest zones and vehicle checkpoints outside a 1,000-bed immigration detention center in Newark after days of escalating confrontations between demonstrators and federal immigration agents. Governor Phil Murphy announced the measures to de-escalate tensions, citing unsafe conditions. The protests began after detainees launched a hunger strike over poor living conditions, including spoiled food and ignored medical needs. While some demonstrators welcomed the state police presence as a calming influence, others staged a sit-in, refusing to move into the new protest areas. The move comes as ICE officers withdrew inside the facility, with state police assuming responsibility for maintaining order outside.

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