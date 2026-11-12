US Author Open Letter Warns Israel of Lost American Support

An open letter to Israelis details how recent US elections signal a collapse in bipartisan support for Israel, citing Trump's aid threats and shifting voter attitudes.

An open letter addressed to Israel is warns that Benjamin Netanyahu must leave office, drawing direct parallels between his leadership and the recent American rejection of Donald Trump. The author argues that the US election results signal a permanent loss of bipartisan support for the current Israel i government due to its alignment with right-wing American politics.

Political Parallels Between Trump and Netanyahu

The letter asserts that Americans across all political spectrums have united to reject a president who believed election victories granted immunity from accountability. The author details a pattern of behavior involving the abuse of sacred institutions, the appointment of incompetent officials, and the use of public office for personal enrichment. These actions are compared to alleged abuses by Benjamin Netanyahu, including the manipulation of foreign policy and the firing of military generals who refused to prioritize political loyalty over their duty to the country. The text highlights a specific incident where over 120 children were inadvertently killed in an elementary school in Iran, with the US administration offering no apology.

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The Impact of US Election Results on Israel

The author states that Israel suffered a double defeat in the recent American elections, primarily because many Americans now view the country as being allied with a repudiated leader. Donald Trump, whom Netanyahu previously described as the greatest friend the state of Israel has ever had in the White House, attempted to salvage his political standing by abruptly promising to end 3.8 billion dollars in annual US military aid to Israel by the end of the year. This move is portrayed as a cynical attempt to appeal to young Republican voters who had grown disillusioned with the unconditional support for Israel. Vice President JD Vance further reinforced this shift by identifying support for Israel as one of the four primary reasons Republicans lost the election.

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Shifting Public Opinion and Polling Data

Support for Israel is eroding significantly among American voters, particularly among younger demographics and within the Democratic party. A February Gallup poll indicates that two-thirds of Democrats sympathize more with Palestinians than with Israelis. Additionally, a March Pew Research Center survey reveals that 57 percent of Republicans aged 18 to 49 hold an unfavorable view of Israel. The author suggests that this erosion of support has been masked for years by the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, weak American Jewish leadership, and former Israeli Ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer. The alignment of Israel with evangelical Christians and right-wing Republicans is cited as a strategic error that has isolated the country from traditional liberal Jewish and Democratic constituencies.

Policy Divisions and Future Implications

The letter criticizes the Israeli government for asking for weapons to resist a murderous Hamas invasion and attacks by Hezbollah and Iran, while simultaneously using those same weapons to attempt to wipe Palestinians off the map in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The author expresses little tolerance for a government that requests billions of dollars annually to secure a Jewish democracy, yet diverts funds since 1967 to support Jewish messianism in the West Bank. The text concludes that the America known by previous Israeli administrations no longer exists, urging Israelis to utilize their full-term election to remove Netanyahu and avoid a future of permanent crisis with their most important ally.