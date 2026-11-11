US Attorneys General Threaten Trade War Over UK Sanctions on Israeli Settlers

A coalition of 13 US state attorneys general has warned Britain of possible trade retaliation after London introduced sanctions targeting Israeli settlement activities, citing the measures as anti‑Israel and aligning the UK with terrorist objectives.

On Sunday, a coalition of thirteen U.S. state attorneys general sent a letter to Sir Christian Turner, the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, threatening a broad trade retaliation if Britain does not revoke sanctions on Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank. The U.S. lawyers argue the sanctions-issued by the British government in September under Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband -are "unlawful" and appear to support terrorist organisations. Their warning follows a statement by Republican attorneys from Iowa, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The group's letter explicitly names the sanctions as anti‑Israel measures and warns that U.S. companies could be forced to cut ties with Britain or face restrictions on contracts.

UK Sanctions Targeting Israeli Settlement Services

Britain's sanctions package, announced on 23 September, banned the sale of goods and services that facilitate expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The measures also singled out firms and individuals that provide legal, construction, and logistical support to the settlement enterprise. Ed Miliband described Israel's policy as an "ethnic cleansing" carried out by "settler terrorists" and claimed that the sanctions would pressure the Israeli government to end the illegal expansion. Critics, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, called the sanctions an "outrageous lie" and described them as "Jew hate."

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US Legal Leaders Assert Alignment with Terrorist Objectives

In the joint letter, the attorneys general claim that the UK's sanctions "align the United Kingdom with the policy objectives of terrorist organisations such as Hamas and Hezbollah." They further argue that a unilateral decision by Britain "creates unnecessary economic harm" for U.S. businesses and could damage U.S.-Israeli relations. The letter also states that the sanctions could undermine Israel's sovereignty, and might lead to the U.S. withdrawing investment or banning British firms from U.S. contracts. The outcry is not limited to the eleven American states; the Netherlands was also threatened with sanctions over a similar stance.

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Potential Impact on US‑UK Trade and Middle East Relations

The attorneys general warn that the sanctions could jeopardise U.S. companies' access to lucrative British contracts, particularly in defence and technology sectors. The letter further suggests that U.S. firms might be required to divest from British companies, depriving both sides of economic opportunities. Diplomatically, the threat of a trade war could intensify tensions that are already high following President Trump's recent tariffs on U.K. goods and the U.S. stance on the Iran nuclear deal. The U.S.-U.K. relationship, historically described as a "special relationship," has seen a decline in American public support-from 52 per cent five years ago to just 30 per cent as of September 2023.

Future Path and Diplomatic Responses

Andy Burnham, the U.K. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, faces mounting pressure to reconcile the United States and the United Kingdom. No official statement from the British government on the joint letter has yet been released, but the threat of a trade war could force London to reconsider the sanctions. If Britain maintains the measures, it could risk exclusion from U.S. markets and a downgrade in diplomatic cooperation over Middle East security concerns. The U.S. attorneys general have already indicated that the sanctions "directly advance the policies that terrorist organisations have sought to achieve." They have called for the UK to rescind the trade ban before further action is taken.