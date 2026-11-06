US Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones Resigns Amid DOJ Turmoil

Jason Reding Quiñones resigns as US attorney in Miami after conflicts over the grand conspiracy investigation, joining other DOJ officials departing.

Jason Reding Quiñones, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, officially announced his resignation on Friday, marking a significant leadership departure within the Justice Department. His exit occurs in the wake of the midterm elections and follows reported frustrations among Washington officials regarding his management of the so-called grand conspiracy investigation. This probe, which targeted alleged foes of President Donald Trump, has faced numerous setbacks and internal personnel issues that ultimately led to Quiñones' decision to step down.

Leadership Shakeup at DOJ

Quiñones joins a growing list of high-profile Justice Department officials who have recently announced their departures. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that John Eisenberg, the department's top national security official, also resigned on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced her departure after leading a radical overhaul of the Civil Rights Division. These resignations signal a period of substantial turbulence and transition within the federal prosecutorial leadership.

Also read Top DOJ official resigns amid questions surroundinggrand conspiracy probe

Grand Conspiracy Investigation Delays

The resignation of Jason Reding Quiñones comes as the grand conspiracy investigation into former law enforcement and intelligence officials has shown signs of faltering. Investigators in recent weeks have postponed scheduled grand jury testimony for several witnesses, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. The probe has proceeded in fits and starts for over a year, marked by repeated setbacks and significant delays in its proceedings.

Last April, a lead national security prosecutor investigating former CIA Director John Brennan was replaced on the team after raising concerns about the strength of the case. Joseph diGenova, a former US attorney for the District of Columbia, subsequently took over the probe but resigned from the Justice Department in September without bringing any criminal charges. These events highlight the persistent challenges faced by the team managing this complex case.

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Career Achievements and Legacy

Despite the controversies surrounding the grand conspiracy probe, Jason Reding Quiñones was confirmed by the Senate last year as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. His tenure was noted for significant accomplishments in combating violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime. Attorney General Todd Blanche specifically highlighted Quiñones' role in the indictment of Raúl Castro, the former Cuban president.

Raúl Castro was indicted by Quiñones' office in May on charges related to the 1996 downing of civilian planes flown by Miami-based exiles. In a social media post announcing his departure, Quiñones stated he is leaving with immense pride in their accomplishments. He expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation and thanked President Donald Trump for his trust, as well as the dedicated men and women of the Southern District of Florida.

National Security Division Changes

Alongside Quiñones, John Eisenberg departed as the assistant attorney general in charge of the National Security Division. Eisenberg was sworn in as assistant attorney general in charge of the department's National Security Division in June 2025. During his tenure, he oversaw cases involving espionage, terrorism, export control violations, cyber crimes, and other national security matters. Among the division's most high-profile cases under his watch was the prosecution of former national security adviser John Bolton, who pleaded guilty this year to allegations of mishandling classified information.

Attorney General Todd Blanche praised Eisenberg's service, stating that he served with distinction and strengthened the nation's ability to address threats. Bolton is currently awaiting sentencing following his guilty plea. These leadership changes in the National Security Division coincide with broader shifts in the political landscape following the recent elections.