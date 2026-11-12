US Attorney General Todd Blanche Relocates to Military Base Amid Safety Fears

Attorney General Todd Blanche joins top Trump administration officials at military housing due to safety threats, including those from Iran, as political tensions rise ahead of midterm results.

United States Attorney General Todd Blanche has been living on a US military base since early in the year, joining a growing list of Cabinet officials who have been relocated onto military housing amid concerns for their safety. Blanche reportedly relocated to the facility in early 2026, according to a source familiar with the matter. This move comes as a number of Trump administration officials have done the same, signaling a broader shift in security protocols for high-ranking government figures.

Cabinet Members Join Secure Military Housing

The relocation of Attorney General Todd Blanche is not an isolated incident within the current administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller have all moved to more secure locations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also recently relocated to military housing amid concerns for his safety and reported threats from Iran. These moves highlight a coordinated effort to protect key government personnel from potential domestic or international threats.

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Blanche is not the first Department of Justice chief to relocate to more heavily guarded housing during Trump's second White House term. His predecessor, Pam Bondi, also moved to a military installation during her time as attorney general. This pattern suggests that the decision to live on a military base is becoming a standard precaution for heads of critical government departments rather than a temporary reaction to a specific incident.

Political Shifts Do Not Dictate Security Moves

News of the relocations comes as Democrats and their staffers prepare to descend into Washington full-time, as part of a historic 'blue wave' that flipped both GOP majorities in the House and Senate. The moves by Trump Cabinet officials do not appear to be related to the historic results of the November midterms. It is unclear whether there is a single driving factor behind the spate of recent relocations, but the convergence of political change and security concerns is notable.

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The timing of these relocations raises questions about the specific nature of the threats faced by these officials. While the political landscape is shifting, the security measures remain focused on individual safety rather than political retaliation. This distinction is important as it underscores the personal risk profile of each Cabinet member, regardless of the broader political context.

Iran Threats Drive Treasury Security Plans

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also recently relocated to military housing amid concerns for his safety and reported threats from Iran. A spokesperson for the Department of the Treasury said earlier this week that Bessent 'will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats' and will continue that economic battle with Tehran. Bessent hinted at what the 'offensive' may look like in his op-ed for the Financial Times as he directly threatened any country that does business with the Islamic Republic.

Dubbing the campaign 'Operation Economic Outcast,' Bessent said Trump has been 'making phone calls to world leaders with specific requests to cease their interactions' with Iran and has already seen results. Trump's pledge to unleash an 'economic D-Day' against Tehran turned out to be new warnings to cut off Iran from the rest of the global economy. This aggressive stance has likely contributed to the heightened security concerns for Treasury officials.

Strategic Sanctions and Future Bombing Campaigns

Asked why the US was not imposing secondary sanctions on Iran's trading partners, Bessent told reporters he wanted countries to have an opportunity to shift away from Iran before it was too late. Bessent has tied his own fate to the war in Iran, privately talking Trump into trading airstrikes for a sweeping sanctions campaign. However, the conflict has no clear end and the president told aides he expected another bombing campaign after the midterms.

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The combination of intense geopolitical conflict and domestic political shifts has created a complex environment for US officials. The decision to house top cabinet members on military bases reflects the severity of the perceived threats. As the administration continues to navigate these challenges, the security of its leaders remains a top priority for both the government and private security advisors.